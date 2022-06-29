Mohave County sits in Legislative District 30 following redistricting in the wake of the 2020 Census. Both of the district’s seats in the House are on the line in the 2022 election and all six of the candidates seeking the office will appear on the Republican ballot in the primary election.
Current State Representative Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, Nohl Rosen of Wickenburg, John Gillette of Kingman, and Donna McCoy of Lake Havasu City all attended Wednesday’s debate in Havasu. Marianne Salem of Kingman and Bill Hardt of Bullhead City will also be on the Republican primary ballot, but neither was able to attend the debate in Havasu.
The candidates were asked to give their views on myriad topics including how the state should legislate abortions in light of the recent decision by the US Supreme Court, how they would address the needs of the schools in District 30, their views on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, and their thoughts on election security.
Candidates were also asked about what they would prioritize during the legislature’s annual budgeting process, if elected.
Gillette said his top priority right now would be water, specifically budgeting money for the water infrastructure needed and for proper water management. He said he believes school funding should be taken in another direction with less money for school administrators and more money for so-called backpack funding that would follow the student. He said that would make schools have to compete with each other and better schools will get more money.
Rosen said one of his top budgeting priorities would be to secure the border against what he called an “invasion” by activating the Arizona National Guard and unorganized militia to protect the boarder while the wall is finished. He said election integrity is also a priority for him – he supports getting rid of voting machines, early voting, and vote by mail and require everyone to cast their ballot on election day. As for education, Rosen said he wants to get rid of common core and put God and “traditional learning” back in the schools.
McCoy said as a State Representative she would work for the citizens so her top priority in preparing the budget would be listening to her constituents. McCoy said water would be her top priority and she would also push for funding to secure the border with Mexico. She said that starts with getting the border wall built, properly funding law enforcement agencies, and getting an Attorney General who will prosecute criminals who are crossing the border.
Biasiucci kicked off his answer by telling the story of how he was able to secure $46 million to repave most of State Route 95 in Mohave County last year, and the persistence and photographic evidence it took to convince representatives from Maricopa County to fund the project. Biasiucci said the district needs someone who understands the wants and needs of the district, and is willing to fight for it.
There are no write-in candidates running for State Representative in District 30.
Current State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) is running for the District 30 seat in the State Senate, and spent a few minutes talking about some of his recent accomplishments in the legislature and his priorities for the future during the forum on Wednesday. Borrelli will be the only candidate on the ballot for Senate in District 30, and there are no official write-in candidates in the race.
