Mohave County is now in Arizona’s Congressional District 9 after redistricting last year and the seat in Congress is up for grabs in 2022.
All four candidates who qualified for the ballot are Republicans and Sandra Dowling of Litchfield Park, Randy Kutz of Waddell, and Adam Morgan of Kingman all participated in Wednesday’s forum. Mohave County’s current Congressman Paul Gosar, of Bullhead City, is also running in the new District 9 but did not attend the debate.
Congressional hopefuls were asked what they would do to end the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., how the view the legitimacy and security of the 2020 elections, and what Congress should do to combat inflation.
Candidates were also asked how to they would ensure that Arizona has enough water for the future.
Sandra Dowling said water is at the top of her priority list and there are lots of potential avenues on the table right now including drilling, desalinization plants, and even cloud seeding to encourage rain. She said she feels the key is for the federal government and the state governments to improve their communication on water policy issues, because they both have a part to play.
Kutz agreed that water is obviously a serious issue for everyone and noted that the state and federal governments have both put money aside to address it. He said in order to address a long term drought like this one automatic adjustments have to be made to conserve water, but we can’t expect to conserve our way out of the current drought. Kutz said he will make sure that all options are on the table for discussion and the federal government should facilitate but not mandate water policy to the states.
Morgan said there is no reason that there should be a water shortage in the United States, noting that America finished the Panama Canal after the French gave up and the US put a man on the moon. He said there has to be a way to pump water from somewhere else in the country that has plenty of it. Morgan said there isn’t any way for the state or region to conserve its way out of a water shortage, so it’s up to representation at the federal government to take the reins and get it done.
Write-in candidates were not included in the debate, but there will be three official write in candidates in the District 9 race. Jack Harper has submitted the paperwork to be an eligible write-in candidate in the Republican primary election. Although there will be no Democrats listed on the primary ballot, David Lucier and Gene Scharer have both filed paperwork to run as write-in candidates.
