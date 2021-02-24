Lake Havasu Unified School District announced Wednesday that both Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle School will be returning to a fully reopened schedule on March 22, the first day of the fourth quarter.
This will be the first time in more than a year that students at the high school and middle school will be back on campus full time. Gov. Doug Ducey made the announcement on March 15, 2020 that schools were shutting down for two weeks which eventually turned into the rest of the school year.
The decision to return to a full schedule comes as numbers for the three benchmarks used by the Arizona Department of Health Services to measure the safety of returning to in person learning are on the decline in both Mohave County and Lake Havasu City.
The three benchmarks are number of cases, percent positivity and hospital visits. According to the letter sent out by LHUSD, Mohave County currently has 213 cases for every 100,000 people, an 11.4% positivity and 6.9 percent hospital visits.
In Lake Havasu City, the number of cases is currently 69, the percent positivity is 8% and hospital visits are six percent.
Mitigation strategies will still be in place until the end of the school year. These strategies include wearing masks, encouraging social distancing, extra daily sanitizing and circulation of outside air through ventilation systems.
As of press time, information was unavailable about what this announcement means for fourth quarter events like graduation.
For family and students, who are not comfortable with returning to in person learning yet still have the option to continue learning remotely with Schools PLP. To secure a place in the program, new student enrollment needs to be completed by March 5.
LHUSD board President John Masden said he is thrilled that the district is working with the local health department to bring students safely back to school.
“I think this is great because it allows people to have a choice of what they want to do,” Masden said. “I am happy we are making an effort to do this because kids need to be kids.”
Masden also expressed his appreciation that Havasu was following ADHS and state guidelines regarding covid making it possible for full time in person learning to return.
Parents also are excited to see the middle school and high school return to a full schedule.
“I’m glad to have (students) full time back in school,” Leah Juve said. “I would like to see everything back to normal.
The announcement for returning to a full schedule came the same day as state Superintendent Kathy Hoffman met with school and health officials to discuss returning to in person learning.
Hoffman expressed her support of school returning to the classroom with proper mitigation strategies in place.
“I recognize that some school communities need more time to plan and prepare,’ Hoffman said. “I want to support schools at every stage, so that when they do resume in-person learning, they are doing so safely with mitigation strategies in place, enforced, and with the support of their families, students, and teachers.” said Superintendent Hoffman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.