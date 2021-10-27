Libraries have evolved from being locations at which people can access books to community resource centers offering classes, internet access and more. Helping community members connect with those offerings, and seeing their smiles of gratitude and excitement, is what Kathy Pennell will miss the most when she retires from her position as district director of the Mohave County Library.
Pennell has worked in government for more than 42 years, including 32 years with the city of North Las Vegas. She was at one point the executive assistant to the mayor and city council for 16 years. It was at the end of that stretch in 1997 that the director of intergovernmental affairs transitioned to library operations and asked Pennell to join her.
“I went, and eventually became the assistant library director and became director after her retirement,” Pennell said, noting her duties were not that different from her previous requirements with the city.
Both included budget work, and grant writing and administration.
“It’s a different path that I thought I would take, but it’s been just a wonderful experience,” she said.
Pennell was only retired from the library job in Las Vegas for a week before she started with Mohave County in 2013.
“It’s definitely changed, as has the role of libraries,” Pennell said of her decades-long career. “They’ve been in constant change. It’s coming a lot faster now, but they’ve continued to evolve from just some place to get books to computers, internet, Wi-Fi and teaching classes.”
She recalled the emergence of computers in libraries while she was still in Las Vegas. A big part of that effort was educating the community just on how to use the new and advancing technology.
“It was just so new that people didn’t know how to do much,” she said. “We just have to adapt to what is going on. I can remember during the recession that we had, people were looking for jobs. One of the casinos had advertised, and the next morning we had people lined down the street. They said they were taking applications by computer only, and people may not have had them at home. It was just an amazing thing to say we can help these people. They wanted to apply but didn’t really know how to use computers. That was our job and you felt like you were really helping people.”
Pennell has a lot on her plate as director, including hiring staff, budgeting, looking at trends and the interests of communities, reporting statistics to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors and much more.
“It’s pretty extensive,” she said of the library’s role in Mohave County, which sees application of those duties to all 10 county libraries, the three main branches and the seven community libraries.
Each of those communities may have different needs at different points in time, and gauging those needs is of primary importance for the library.
“When you’re thinking about buying materials, people want what’s popular,” she said in regards to books and programs. “Interests might be different in different communities.”
It’s that connection with the community that Pennell said she will miss the most when she retires in a few months.
“The most rewarding (aspect) is always when, whether it’s a child and they get a smile on their face because you’ve helped them find something they love to an adult who says ‘thank you so much for helping me,’” she said. “It’s those kinds of things where you really feel like you’re making a difference.”
Pennell doesn’t have a firm retirement date as she wants to stay on until a couple key positions are filled to ensure a smooth transition. She also wanted to stick around until the Kingman branch had completed its renovations, for which a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held earlier this month.
“It’s such a beautiful building,” she said. “It’s the third library I have done and I think it’s the best.”
Pennell is trying to figure out how she will spend her retirement. She’ll miss the constant learning and growth through overcoming challenges offered by her current position, and aims to find something to fill that void.
“I haven’t found it yet, but I’m going to find it,” she said. “I’m going to find something where I really feel like I’m still contributing.”
In the meantime, she has some library tips for parents and their children.
“I hope they realize how the things that they do, the behavior they model, is so important to what their kids do,” she said. “If you are telling your child to read every day and that reading is important, but you don’t read and they don’t see you reading, it doesn’t carry the same weight as if you’re modeling that behavior.”
Pennell said the library is always available to assist with those efforts through numerous programs, such as Brainfuse, a free, online tutoring service.
“We’re always willing to help them,” she said.
