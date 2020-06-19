For eight years, Chris Proulx was an HVAC technician for the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
Yet he always believed he was destined for another line of work. He was right.
He’ll change jobs on Aug. 3 when he becomes a teacher at Thunderbolt Middle School. He will instruct students about industrial technologies.
“When I first started with the district, I took care of air conditioning and refrigeration. While I appreciated the job I had, I knew it wasn’t always going to be my job,” Proulx said.
The road to obtaining his bachelor’s degree began at Mohave Community College. He finished at ASU Havasu.
At 38, he had the wisdom and experience to finally develop his potential.
“When I was high school, I was the class clown. I didn’t apply myself at all. I didn’t think I was smart enough,” he said. “I went from that to being on the dean’s list at ASU. I’m the first one in my family to get a college degree,” he said.
Teaching isn’t his last stop.
“I want to get a degree in psychology and maybe become a school psychologist. But I think it’s crucially important to teach first and spend time a classroom for a few years,” he said.
Jaime Festa-Daigle, the personnel director for the Lake Havasu Unified School District, is proud of Proulx’s trajectory.
“We always talked about his goals and now here Chris is, ready to take over a classroom. I knew he could do this,” she said.
Inspiring district employees and others to become teachers has become part of Festa-Daigle’s life’s work.
“I’m telling you, give me some time and I’ll make you a teacher,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.