The Lake Havasu Unified School District has extended its open registration for the 2021-2022 school year to May 21.
Parents can complete registration for returning students online via their ParentVUE account. For students new to LHUSD registration can be completed online at lhusd.org/registration or paper packets can be picked up at the school the student is enrolling in.
Parents are required to provide proof of residency and a new health office form each year for their student.
