Plans for the return to school are still on the drawing board, but Lake Havasu Unified School District officials are beginning to outline what some aspects of education will look like in August.
Decreasing class sizes to allow for social distancing isn’t under consideration at this point, said Superintendent Diana Asseier.
“We’re not sure who is going to show up and who isn’t. We’re still looking at a 25-to-1 overall (student-to- teacher ratio) at the elementaries,” she said.
Asseier has been working with her soon-to-be successor, Rebecca Stone, to plan for students return when the next school year begins on Aug. 3.
The superintendents said the districts wants to open up with “general precautions,” with students and staff exercising minimal physical contact.
“We don’t call it ‘social distancing’ because that makes you think of being six feet apart,” Asseier said, explaining than six feet is often too great a distance in instructional situations.
Assier and Stone said parents will play a pivotal role in how successful it will be.
“Parents need to be checking their kids and not sending them to school if they have fevers or they’re sick,” Asseier said. “Otherwise, the kids get to school and expose everyone.”
Deep and thorough cleaning will be a daily occurrence, they said. Asseier said there may be additional costs tied to the effort because of the need for extra staff time and disinfecting supplies to get the job done.
No one will be required to wear face masks, but parents have the option to provide one for their student.
When students enter the schools, staff will perform visual checks to assess a child’s overall health. Asseier said checking everyone’s temperature isn’t practical or efficient when trying to herd students to their classrooms.
The digital learning option is still being sorted out.
“Online instruction will be different because it will be brand new learning, not review like the kids had in the spring after the schools closed,” she said.
Asseier estimated that 8 to 10% of parents are afraid to send their kids to school because of the coronavirus threat. To get a better understanding of this and other parental concerns, the district is distributing an eight-question survey today via Blackboard. Results of the survey will help the district shape its reopening plans.
Stone will outline more specific measures at tonight’s governing board meeting at 6 p.m. today. The virtual meeting that can be viewed on line live at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos.
