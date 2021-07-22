With Lake Havasu Unified School District Schools set to return in less than two weeks, now is the time to start shopping for all the supplies your student will need for the New Year.
What follows are the supply lists that the district provided broken down by grade levels.
Kindergarten
Large beginner pencils, pencil box, two boxes of crayons (24 pack), eight pack colored washable markers, two pink erasers, one spiral notebook, one 1.5 inch three ring binder, backpack, reusable water bottle and multicolored 3 by 5 index cards.
First Grade
#2 pencils, pencil box, two boxes of crayons (24 pack), two pink erasers, one spiral notebook, one 1 inch three ring binder, backpack, reusable water bottle, composition notebook, thin tipped markers, student scissors and multicolored 3 by 5 index cards.
Second Grade
#2 pencils, pencil box, box of crayons (24 pack), colored pencils, pink erasers, two spiral notebooks, backpack, reusable water bottle, thin tipped markers, student scissors and un-ruled index cards.
Third Grade
#2 pencils, pencil box, colored pencils, pink erasers, three spiral notebooks, one 1 inch three ring binder, backpack, reusable water bottle and student scissors.
Fourth Grade
#2 pencils, pencil bag, colored washable markers, 12 pack colored erasable pencils, four wide ruled spiral notebooks, three composition notebooks, wide-ruled loose leaf paper, two pink erasers, reusable water bottle and student scissors.
Fifth Grade
#2 pencils, pencil bag, colored washable markers, 12 pack colored erasable pencils, two spiral notebooks, two composition notebooks, wide-ruled loose leaf paper (two packs), two pink erasers, reusable water bottle and student scissors.
Sixth Grade
#2 pencils, pencil bag, 12 pack colored erasable pencils, colored washable markers, four single subject spiral notebooks, loose leaf paper (one pack), two pink erasers, reusable water bottle and student scissors.
Thunderbolt
#2 pencils, highlighter, red pens, blue or black pens, one or two large three ring binders, four single subject spiral notebooks, four to eight pocket folders or dividers, college-ruled loose leaf paper, erasers, calculator (TI-30X recommended), clear reusable water bottle (no hydro flask) and colored pencils (optional)
Lake Havasu High School
#2 pencils, highlighters, colored pencils, blue or black pens, three ring binder with dividers, college-ruled loose leaf paper, calculator, graph paper, three by five index cards and an option for saving documents (google docs, digital option, USB, etc.)
