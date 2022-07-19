Put down the vape, because the Lake Havasu Unified School District has a new program to address the concerning rising number of students who are using some sort of nicotine product.
At their monthly meeting on Tuesday night, the LHUSD school board voted to approve the use of the InDepth program developed by the American Lung Association. The program, which the district received free of charge, serves as an alternative to suspension for students who are caught with nicotine products.
According to Jon Moss, the district’s new director of student services, LHUSD’s InDepth program consists of a full day of “interactive programming” designed to teach students about the harmful effects of nicotine and strategies for quitting. Students can only participate in the program once a year.
“The objective is to prevent students from becoming repeat offenders,” Moss said.
Increased tobacco infractions is a problem many school districts are facing right now, Moss says. In the last two school years LHUSD has seen an increase in tobacco infractions, Moss said, with over 100 referrals being issued in the 2021-22 school year.
“Of the three most recent school years, 2021-22 was the highest, with the amount (of tobacco infractions” nearly doubling each year,” Moss said.
Vape pens, of all kinds, are the biggest concern right, although Moss says he can’t speak to how the students are getting products which are restrict to those 18 and over.
“(The Students) continue to become more and more creative in concealing them,” Moss said.
According to the American Lung Association’s website, InDepth covers four sessions.
Session one breaks down the program for students and session two covers nicotine dependence and explains the harmful effects of nicotine and tobacco products.
According to information on the American Lung Association’s website, nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm developing brains and acrolein, a known ingredient of many vapes, causes irreversible lung damage.
Session three presents alternatives for teens to replace tobacco use and session four talks about the next steps and how to avoid future tobacco-related problems.
Moss says LHUSD first learned about InDepth from the S.W.A.T. (Students Working Against Tobacco) club advisor. When researching it further, Moss says the district was impressed with the success the program had in rural schools like Kingman.
The district was also impressed, Moss says, with the quality of work that students are tasked with.
(InDepth) requires (students) to engage in meaningful conversations, complete tasks, and produce a written project at the end rather than listen to a lecture or watch a video,” Moss said. “Supporting students in understanding that their choices can be harmful is a big part of school discipline, and this program allows us to do that more meaningfully when compared to something like an out-of-school suspension.”
Finally Moss says the district was also drawn to InDepth because of the transparency it offers the district and families.
“We can view all materials, conversation starters, and facilitator guides and have copies available for any community member who would like to see them at the district office,” Moss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.