All-day kindergarten will again be taught in person at Lake Havasu Unified School District’s six elementary schools next school year, with preparations already underway for student registration and orientations.
Havasu’s incoming kindergartners - the future class of 2034 - will be entering school at a very unique time as districts everywhere deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There will likely still be covid-19 mitigation measures in place at the start of the next school year, though it’s too soon to say exactly what those would look like, Jaime Festa-Daigle, Director of Personnel and Technology for LHUSD, said.
“We don’t have a crystal ball to know what it will look like next year, but I do think the current mitigation strategies have been very effective in allowing us to continue in-person learning,” Festa-Daigle said.
The district currently requires students to wear masks, practice social distancing, frequently wash their hands and notify the school if they or someone in their household tests positive for covid-19, or suspects they have the disease.
About 330 students enrolled in kindergarten across the district last fall, slightly less than typical enrollment, Festa-Daigle said. She said the decline was likely caused by uncertainty around the pandemic, and she anticipates more kindergarten students will enroll for the upcoming school year.
Although Arizona does not require that children attend kindergarten, the extra year of education does help set the stage for future learning, Festa-Daigle said.
“They’re (children) just so able to learn at that age, so it’s an important time for foundational skills as well as social skills - helping them play and make friends,” she said.
Parents and students can attend virtual orientations scheduled for Feb. 18 to ask questions and meet school staff.
