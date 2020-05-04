Retiree benefits, a logo change and pandemic-related issues will be discussed when the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District meets Tuesday at 6 p.m.
It is a virtual meeting that can be viewed online. The public is invited to watch all proceedings when the meeting is broadcast live at www.lhusd.org/boardvideos. Submit questions or concerns via email at boardmeeting@lhusd.org.
Only 10 people will physically attend Wednesday’s meeting, enforcing the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines on social distancing during this time of a public health crisis.
Retirement benefits
Board members are expected to vote on proposed policy revisions for district retirees when they review proposed changes for the second time. The post-employment retirement option policy – known as PREO – will also be discussed.
One specific item in the proposal states that the district will not pay the cost of insurance coverage as a retirement benefit for employees hired prior to July 1, 2005. Retirees are eligible to purchase insurance coverage under COBRA for 18 months.
Other business
• At the top of the meeting, Superintendent Diana Asseier is scheduled to discuss the impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on district operations, planning processes and other issues.
• The school district’s logo may get a makeover. Personnel Director Jaime Festa-Daigle is asking the board to add the words “scholarship,” “character” and “humanity” to the existing graphic. “Our logo…should draw attention, be memorable and represent who we are,” she stated in her formal request.
• Approval is being sought for the purchase of elementary school playground equipment. Bond and capital funds would be used to pay for safety surface material (rubber mulch) and new play structures at all six elementaries.
