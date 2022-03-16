Spring break has come to Lake Havasu City, and revelers will be in no short supply this month. But there’s one lady on the Bridgewater Channel who will need a vote by the county’s governing board before she can have a few drinks.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on a possible liquor license for one of Lake Havasu’s most famous boats, the “Dixie Belle.”
A previous liquor license was approved for the passenger riverboat last year, by a unanimous vote of the Lake Havasu City Council, and owner Keith Fernung says he sees no reason the county would refuse.
“We’ve been doing cruises every night at sunset,” Fernung said on Tuesday. “We’ve been serving soda, and letting people bring their own beer coolers, but we’ll start serving alcohol when we get our license. We’re going to do a lot more advertising once that passes.”
The Dixie Belle was once a popular sight on Lake Havasu, until it was removed from the water more than a decade ago for long overdue, much-needed repairs. The 68-ton, 32-foot-tall riverboat made its return to the Bridgewater Channel last March as Fernung sought final approval from the U.S. Coast Guard for the ship to sail again.
The ship made its first passenger voyage at November’s Lake Havasu Boat Parade of Lights, and has offered nightly sunset cruises around the Island since January.
“We’ve received nothing but support from Lake Havasu City,” Fernung said this week. “The community support has been amazing.”
The county’s governing board is expected to vote on the Dixie Belle’s requested liquor license at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
The vote will be part of the county’s consent agenda, and may be approved by the board of supervisors without discussion.
