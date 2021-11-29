One of Lake Havasu’s most well-recognized watercraft is prepared to set sail for its first passenger cruise since its return to Havasu – And just in time for Christmas.
The Dixie Belle made its return to Havasu’s shoreline in March, after about a decade in dry dock as it underwent long overdue, much-needed repairs. The ship’s return to the water has been greeted with enthusiasm from the Havasu public, even as owner Keith Fernung sought final approval from the U.S. Coast Guard for the Dixie Belle to resume its operations on the lake. Now the boat is scheduled to take on passengers for this year’s Lake Havasu Boat Parade of Lights.
This week, the Dixie Belle was docked at the London Bridge Resort. And although the ship is now adorned with Christmas lights and decorations, Fernung says preparations for this year’s parade are still underway. According to parade organizers, the Dixie Belle will lead the parade alongside Havasu’s Tecopa Ferry and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
“This will be our first crew with actual customers on board during the Parade of Lights,” Fernung said. “The Dixie Belle used to lead the parade all the time before it was taken off the water. We’re now 100% Coast Guard approved, and it feels amazing. We’ve wanted to do this for a couple of years, but we didn’t know when … we’re still working on the decorations.”
Fernung says passage on the Dixie Belle during this year’s Parade of Lights cost about $85 per ticket, with only 100 spots available for customers. Those tickets sold out within two days of the Dixie Belle’s first passenger voyage being announced, according to Fernung – but he says daily scenic tours aboard the 68-ton, 32-foot-tall riverboat will begin in the near future.
For parade organizer J.J. Gibbs, who took over the parade’s production in 2020, the Dixie Belle is a welcome addition to this year’s event.
“It’s cool to have it back,” Gibbs said. “It’s an iconic vessel on the lake.”
According to Gibbs, the Dixie Belle and Tecopa Ferry will be followed by the parade’s participants – of which there are 77 this year. Gibbs says there about 20 more participants this year than in 2020, and it could be a sign of the event’s renewed popularity after the coronavirus pandemic.
“That, and the prize money,” Gibbs said.
There will be seven prize categories in this year’s Parade of Lights, including a $5,000 prize for “best in show.” And entry in this year’s event was free to all participants.
“People seem to be excited for it,” Gibbs said. “From social media feedback, phone calls and emails … I don’t know how many I’ve gotten in the past two weeks, but it’s a lot. And the fact the event’s for one night only draws a lot of people, and provides a better show for spectators.”
Gibbs says last year’s event represented a considerable undertaking in terms of permitting and logistics. This time, he’s been able to recruit more sponsors and begin the permitting process much earlier.
“I’m looking to expand the parade every year, with more boats and more people,” Gibbs said. “This is 100% not-for-profit … all of the money we get from sponsors goes to prize money. What’s left, we donate. Last year, we donated to HAVEN and Mile Markers Therapy. And it’s only possible through the generosity of our local sponsors.”
The 37th Annual Boat Parade of Lights is scheduled to begin Saturday on the Bridgewater Channel, at 7 p.m.
