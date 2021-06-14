Colleen Mattinson always knew that she was adopted. And until only recently, the circumstances of her adoption – and her birth parents’ identities – mattered far less than the simple truth that she was loved by the family that raised her. But this year, she had a chance to meet her mother for the first time.
Mattinson, now 54, has lived in Havasu for more than three decades. She spent her youth in Southern California, until moving to Havasu when she was 19 years old. She is now the manager of the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank. She has strong relationships with friends, a marriage of more than 20 years and the respect of her community. She says her adoptive parents deserve much of the credit for her success.
“I never had bad feelings about the fact I was adopted,” Mattinson said. “It was never a bad thing.”
For much of her life, Mattinson’s birth parents were a seeming afterthought. It was only during her first pregnancy that she attempted to seek out her birth parents out and learn her medical history. According to Mattinson, she was unsuccessful at that time.
“Later in life, when I was in my forties, I became more interested,” Mattinson said. “I was always very proud of my Irish heritage, but I didn’t even know whether I was Irish. I tried genealogy testing, but that didn’t help … I didn’t even know what hospital I was born in.”
Last year, a friend of Mattinson’s urged her to try popular DNA testing service, 23andMe. The web-based business collects DNA samples from customers by mail, with laboratory testing and results available online within three weeks, according to the company’s website.
Those results directed Mattinson to a list of potential blood-relatives, who she attempted to contact. Less than a month later, she received an answer from a possible second cousin:
“I think I know who your mother is.”
Two sides to the story
There was a time in Mattinson’s life when she would ask the man who raised her to tell the story of her adoption. Now 95 years old, Havasu resident John Steele remembers how he told the tale.
“We were called by the doctor to come to the hospital,” Steele said. “From one end of the room to the other, there were rows of babies crying. Then I saw one little girl with a smile, and pointed. I told the doctor, ‘That’s my baby’.”
It was a story that amused Mattinson as a child, but also impressed upon her that she was loved.
“We made sure that she knew she was adopted,” Steele said Wednesday. “And we made it a point to make sure she knew how important she was to our family.”
According to Mattinson, John and Loretta Steele had tried repeatedly to have a baby of their own in 1966. After multiple miscarriages, their doctor suggested adoption, Mattinson said.
“He told them that my birth parents were in love, but they were too young,” Mattinson said. “They agreed to adopt me, and when my mother went into labor, they went down to the hospital.”
Mattinson’s birth mother, Susan, was 15 years old during her pregnancy. The child’s father was little if any older. And without the stability or resources to provide for a child, Mattinson’s birth parents agreed to surrender her for adoption.
For the Steele family, and Mattinson herself, the story of her birth and adoption was a happy one – with admittedly a little embellishment by her adoptive father. It was a family complete, and a child raised in comfort and security that her birth parents may never have been able to provide.
For Mattinson’s birth mother, there was uncertainty – and faith that her choice was the right one.
“She said I began to cry after I was born,” Mattinson said. “She wanted to hold me, but the doctors wouldn’t let her. They took me away, and I can’t imagine how hard that was for her.”
Mattinson was the only child her mother ever had. And her only memory of Mattinson was of her daughter’s cries as she was carried from the room. Susan never saw her daughter again, and never knew what had become of her, until almost a half-century later.
A Healthy Dose of Caution
“My (adoptive) dad didn’t trust it at first,” Mattinson said of the discovery. “Maybe he was afraid I’d get hurt.”
There’s an adage about things that seem “too good to be true,” however – they usually are. And Steele had misgivings about Mattinson’s apparent success in finding her birth mother.
“At first I was in shock,” Steele said. “There are so many scams going on these days … I was concerned. I asked Colleen if (Susan) asked her for anything. That would have been the first giveaway. But I listened to her, and the story they were telling, and I realized they were on the up-and-up.”
Reunions
According to Mattinson, her birth-father died in 2013, but she has two half-sisters from his side of the family. Her mother, 70, now lives in Idaho.
Mattinson remembers being nervous and excited when she met her mother in person for the first time, about a week before Easter of this year.
“I think it’s great,” Mattinson said. “Emotionally, I don’t know how to describe it. It feels amazing. When my mother came to visit me, it was weird how so many of our mannerisms seemed to be the same.”
According to Mattinson, the reunion may have brought long-desired closure to Susan.
“She was really happy that I’ve had such a good life,” Mattinson said. “(My birth parents) could never have given me the life I had, and it reaffirmed her choice to give me up for adoption. To know the person I’ve become, and that my parents were good to me … all of those concerns seemed to be put to rest for her.”
Now Mattinson and her birth mother talk on the phone several times per week, she says. Mattinson now refers to Susan as “Mama.”
“I plan on being in Idaho this August for my birthday,” Mattinson said. “This is something I never thought I wanted or needed, but it was so wonderful. I want to get to know her more, and she says she’s already making a list of places to show me when I come.”
