You can make your own liquid fertilizer for your outdoor plants with just water and grass clippings. All you have to do is drop a few large handfuls of cut grass into a bucket and fill it to the top with water. Cover and keep in a dark place (like the garage) for one to two weeks, then feed the mixture to your bushes, flowers and vegetable garden. It works because decomposing grass clippings have lots of nitrogen and potassium, and these elements help plants develop strong roots. Be sure to use the mixture up when it’s ready, since it can smell pretty bad.
