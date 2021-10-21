Millions more Americans can get a covid-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.
Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign on Wednesday, and it was also endorsed Thursday by a CDC advisory panel.
In Lake Havasu City, the booster shots can be obtained from nine pharmacies or medical providers, according to the Mohave County Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Mohave County’s covid-19 case numbers have started to decrease from the high numbers reported in August and September.
Over the last six months, 10,190 covid-19 cases have been identified in Mohave County. There have also been 256 covid-related deaths in that time, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services on Oct. 21. ADHS also reports that 38.3% of the county’s vaccination is vaccinated.
There still are restrictions on who qualifies and when for a booster. Starting six months past their last Pfizer vaccination, people are urged to get a booster if they’re 65 or older, nursing home residents, or at least 50 and at increased risk of severe disease because of health problems. Boosters also were allowed, but not urged, for adults of any age at increased risk of infection because of health problems or their jobs or living conditions. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.
The same booster qualifications apply to Moderna recipients. Moderna’s booster will come at half the dose of the original two shots.
As for recipients of the single-shot J&J vaccine, a COVID-19 booster is recommended for everyone at least two months after their vaccination. That’s because the J&J vaccine hasn’t proved as protective as the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer options.
Daisy Nelson contributed to this report.
Vaccine side effects
The following side effects are commonly reported by people who have received a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Pain at injection site (92%)
Fatigue (70%)
Headache (64.7%)
Muscle pain (51.5%)
Joint Pain (46.4%)
Chills (45.4%)
Nausea/vomiting (23%)
Axillary swelling and tenderness of the vaccination arm (19.8%)
Fever (15.5%)
Injection site swelling (14.7%)
Injection site redness (10%)
WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE:
Palo Verde Internal Medicine
1923 McCulloch Boulevard North, Suite 101
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday
928-208-4611, Ext. 4
North Country Healthcare
2090 North Smoketree Avenue
7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday
Third shot available only for immunocompromised, no public booster shots available yet
Smith’s Pharmacy
80 Acoma Boulevard North
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
866-211-5320
Booster shots available
Sunrise Pharmacy
1955 McCulloch Boulevard North, Unit 100
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
928-733-5125
Albertsons Pharmacy
1980 McCulloch Boulevard North
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday
928-854-8281
Booster shots available
CVS
75 North Lake Havasu Avenue
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
928-854-6300
Booster shots available
Walgreen’s
25 Lake Havasu Avenue South
2 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.
928-453-2808
Booster shots available
Safeway Pharmacy
1650 McCulloch Boulevard North
8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
928-855-9200
Booster shots available
Lake Havasu Primary Care, PLLC
89 Civic Center Lane
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday
928-453-0777, Ext. 4
