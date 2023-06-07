Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

TOPOCK — A little more than a year after he was involved in the purchase of 169 acres of land on three adjacent parcels in the Topock/Golden Shores area, Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci sent a letter, addressed to a development team, thanking them for considering expansion in Mohave County.

On the very land he owns.

Download PDF Biasiucci Letter
0
0
0
0
7

Tags

(6) comments

Fred Bonner

Well he has done more for our area than any other legislature in history, to bad he's wrapped up with the maga and Qanon farce and now this somewhat questionable deal.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

From a July 2018 Havasu news article about Leo Biasiucci’s conversion from far left Green Party to far right MAGA party, Leo says: “Honestly, I’ve always been a conservative my whole life, that’s never changed, it just it took me to understand politics, it took me to understand how my core beliefs are more in line with the Republican Party,” he said. Rep. Biasiucci changed his party so that he could improve his chances of winning and later use his position to enrich himself. He wants us to think that using his elected office to pimp property he owns to developers is perfectly fine when it is unethical and he clearly has a conflict of interest. Considering he pushed the Election conspiracies with disgraced attorney Rudy Guilliani and attended QAnon conferences with Sonny Borrelli, one can only wonder what other ethically challenging activities Leo has been involved in.

Report Add Reply
Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

So, you are saying that he really never changed at all? He still has the morals of the far left Green Party he once belonged to, and has only claimed to be a Republican? That is shameful! I can't believe that he thought so far ahead about how to improve Golden Showers.

Report Add Reply
Mohave Crone

No, I’m saying he realized that his values i.e. enriching himself would be better served in the Republican Party where being unethical and even criminal is not a barrier to being elected to office.

Report Add Reply
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Mohave - [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report
HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Bob - I think Leo was saying that the biggest number of suckers were in the republican party and he's be better off scamming them to get elected. You know, the orange loser's handbook... Why do you think he's snuggled up so closely to Goosestep Gosar, Qari Lake and Chemtrails Kelli?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.