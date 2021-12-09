The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a conditional use permit to allow a local dog grooming, daycare and boarding business to continue its operations after an apparent misunderstanding between city staff and the business owner.
Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa is requesting a major conditional use permit from the city that would allow it to continue to provide overnight boarding and daycare for dogs at 4081 Bison Boulevard. According to a staff report, the city received a report of people frequently coming and going from the property and when contacted by code enforcement, staff learned that the property was being used as a dog boarding business without the appropriate approval.
Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa was issued a mobile pet grooming business license in 2011, and a dog daycare was added to the business license in 2013, but dog boarding is not specified in the license. According to a letter from owner Sheila Murphy, the business has been operating since 2010 as a doggy daycare, boarding, and mobile spa businesses. In 2015 the business began to expand using the property on Bison Boulevard.
Murphy wrote that in April 2020 a building permit was requested and approved for the 2,400 square foot building that would serve as the daycare and boarding facility for the pets.
“There was confusion about what was being requested and what was approved, either by the city planners or myself, since I had been running a doggy daycare and boarding business in my home since 2011,” she wrote. “On Nov. 4, 2021, code enforcement called and explained that the approval was only for a doggy daycare facility, not a doggy overnight facility.”
According to city staff, animal boarding is allowed in residential-agriculture districts like the property on Bison Boulevard with a conditional use permit. Animal keeping was also allowed in those districts prior to the changes to the development code in 2016.
City staff noted that the business appears to have been operating in that location for several years without complaints about the dogs from neighbors – the only complaint was about the frequency of clients coming to the home. So staff is recommending approval of the request with a total of 13 conditions which include obtaining the appropriate approval from the Mohave County Health Department, updating the business license to include boarding, and that the permit be re-evaluated by the Planning and Zoning Commission after a year to gauge the impact of the business and determine if any additional conditions are required.
The permit would also limit the number of dogs at the facility to 45, prohibit animal breeding, and require that animal transfers occur during normal business hours – no more than one customer or client per hour.
The commission is able to impose additional restrictions on the permit regarding landscaping, buffering, lighting, parking, and traffic circulation if they so choose.
The meeting will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Eagle View Villas
During Wednesday’s meeting the Planning and Zoning Commission will also consider approving a preliminary subdivision plat for Eagle View Villas – a 6-unit residential condominium subdivision on 0.64 acres located at 2659 S. Jamaica Blvd. The plan is to sell each unit individually, and the common areas would be managed by a homeowners association.
