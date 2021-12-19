A local dog grooming, daycare and boarding business will be able to continue its operations as normal after the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to award a conditional use permit to allow boarding and daycare at its current location on 4081 Bison Boulevard.
Pet Oasis Doggie Daycare & Spa owner Shelia Murphy told the commission during its meeting on Wednesday that she was shocked when city officials informed her in November that the dog boarding portion of her business did not have the proper approval, as she believed it was in full compliance. The location on Bison Boulevard is zoned as Residential-Agriculture, which does allow animal boarding as a conditional use, so Murphy requested the conditional use permit from the city when she learned about the misunderstanding.
According to city staff, the city visited the property in early November after a complaint was made about the amount of traffic to and from the residence. That is when the city noticed that while the business was approved as a doggy daycare, it did not have the proper approval for an overnight facility.
Murphy told the commission that she had no idea that the business didn’t have the necessary approvals and said she made no efforts to conceal the operation from the city. Murphy noted that her permit through the Mohave County Health Department states that the facility is a kennel, and the business worked with the city to get approval and all the required inspections for a 2,400 square foot building meant to house the dogs for the boarding operations as the business has expanded over the last few years. The building received its certificate of occupancy from the city in 2020, and has been in use for over a year.
Murphy said in 2010 she received her business license from Lake Havasu City for a mobile grooming service that listed her residence on Bison Boulevard as the home base, and the license was updated to include doggy daycare in 2013. Murphy told the commission that she was under the impression that the updated license in 2013 also including dog boarding.
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said it appears that the business has included animal boarding for several years without any complaints about the operation itself – as the only complaint received was about traffic. Morris said city staff recommended approval of the conditional use permit with a total of 13 conditions included.
Among the additional conditions is a maximum limit of 45 dogs on the premises, requiring dogs to be accompanied by an employee while outside, and other requirements pertaining to noise mitigation, animal safety and hygiene, and requiring the appropriate approval from the Mohave County Health Department and an updated Lake Havasu City business license. The conditional use permit will also be reviewed annually by the commission.
During the public comment period the requested conditional use permit was widely supported by neighbors and customers of Pet Oasis. About 15 people, including neighbors and customers of the business spoke in support of the business before the public comment period was closed because everyone was saying, more or less, the same thing.
Nearly all of the speakers talked about how they never hear barking coming from the business – whether on a walk or coming to pick up their own dog – and that the business already strictly schedules pick up and drop offs so only one customer is on the premises at a time. Many of the neighbors and customers also noted that if there is an issue with traffic and noise on Bison Boulevard, it would be the number of RZR’s that speed up and down the street on their way to the desert.
One person spoke in opposition to the conditional use permit in that location.
The commission ultimately voted 5-2 to approve the conditional use permit, with Commissioner Jim Harris and Commissioner Dan McGowan casting the dissenting votes.
Harris said he had to vote against the request on principal, because he felt that it goes against some of the home occupancy guidelines outlined in city code.
