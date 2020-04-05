Lucas, a 4-year-old American bulldog mix that recovered from a gunshot wound, is ready to be adopted into a loving forever home. The pup arrived at the Mohave County Animal Shelter in Kingman as a stray with a large abscess on his neck, explained Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.
Lucas was prescribed antibiotics but they did not reduce the size of what was thought to be a tumor.
Shelter Manager Nicole Mangiameli asked Friends of Mohave County Shelter if they would subsidize a surgery to remove the tumor.
“(They) did not hesitate to say ‘yes,’ and Lucas was taken to Low Cost Spay and Neuter,” Kannianen said. During surgery it was discovered that Lucas had a .45 caliber bullet lodged in his neck.
The bullet was removed, and now Lucas is well on his way to a full recovery.
“He is a very sweet boy and we are looking forward to his finding a forever home,” Kannianen said.
The shelter is now subsidizing $32 of the cost for adopting dogs over 1-year-old and over 30 pounds. Those animals now cost $30, and will, as always, come spayed or neutered with vaccinations.
Shelter donations can be made to https://www.friendsofmcas.org/donate or FOMACS P.O. Box 1224, Kingman AZ 86402. Donations are tax deductible and come with a receipt.
