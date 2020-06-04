A watercraft accident between two boats Wednesday night killed one person and left another passenger in critical condition. As first responders attempted to clear the debris, a dog was set adrift on the waves of Lake Havasu.
A day later a pit bull-terrier was found wandering near the California shoreline – and still wearing its canine life vest.
Emergency dispatchers received multiple witness reports at about 10:30 p.m. in reference to the accident, with multiple passengers ejected into the water. Good Samaritans were able to retrieve one person from the water prior to deputies’ arrival. A second person, identified as 66-year-old Phoenix resident Richard K. Williams, was recovered from the wreckage by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators from the sheriff’s office, the two victims were traveling in a Bayliner watercraft in the area of Site Six when their boat struck another boat nearly head-on. Officials say no occupants of the second boat were injured in the crash.
Havasu resident and Community Emergency Response Team member Bob MacMillan knew authorities were searching for a missing dog after the accident. And when he took his family for a Thursday morning excursion on Lake Havasu, he didn’t believe it was a coincidence when he saw a large pit bull-terrier standing near the California shoreline.
“I saw him on the hill, a bright-colored dog in a life jacket,” MacMillan said. “He was about 70 to 80 pounds, and definitely in distress. We walked him down to the water and called the sheriff. They didn’t have a boat nearby, so we loaded the dog onto our Jet Ski and very slowly brought him across the lake to the Site Six launch ramp.”
Lake Havasu City Animal Control officers met MacMillan and his family at the location, where they took custody of the dog and transported it to Havasu’s Western Arizona Humane Society animal shelter. According to law enforcement officials, the dog will be reunited with its surviving family.
Western Arizona Humane Society representatives were unable to disclose many details about the animal Thursday, but described it as healthy and safe in their custody.
Citing an active investigation, Mohave County investigators indicated that alcohol and drugs were considered to be a possible factor in the accident, as well as low lighting conditions and speed.
REST IN PEACE DAD YOU’LL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH AND IM HURT BEYOND WORDS LOVE YOUR DAUGHTER CHELSEA WILLIAMS MY ROCK MY HEART MY DAD 🥺🥺🥺 MY HERO
My condolences to you and your family. No words can heal or mend your heart, but know this community mourns with you for your loss, and time will heal.
Very sad.
Need to be illuminated like Jesus himself to be on the lake at that hour.
Run with the Lord Richard K Williams.
- G
