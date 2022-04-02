Participants in the Doggie Dash cross the finish line at London Bridge Beach Friday evening. The event was a prelude to today’s Havasu Half marathon. Heading to the island or driving down London Bridge Road may take a little more patience this morning during the Havasu Half Marathon. The half marathon begins at 6:30 a.m. on the island where runners will cross the London Bridge and head out on London Bridge Road out to Kirk Drive before doing a loop in the residential neighborhood and heading back along London Bridge Road. Runners will proceed along the channel in the English Village before crossing the bridge back onto the island for a loop on the island path before wrapping up in London Bridge Beach Park.
According to a press release from the city, traffic control devices will be in place throughout the duration of the race, but two-way traffic will remain along the majority of the course. Traffic is expected to be back to normal once the races are completed around noon.
London Bridge Beach will be closed to vehicles from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.
