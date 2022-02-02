Federal prosecutors have reportedly opened an investigation into alternative slates of electors from seven states that submitted documents to Congress attempting to award their states’ votes in the Electoral College to Donald Trump – despite Joe Biden’s certified victory in each of those states. One of those slates of electors came from Arizona, and included the signatures of Lake Havasu City residents Kelli Ward, the Chair of the Arizona Republican Party, and her husband Michael Ward.
Although it is unclear how long the federal investigation has been ongoing, who might be targeted, or what if any charges are being considered, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNN last week that the Department of Justice has received reports of “fraudulent elector certifications” that she said prosecutors are looking into. Monaco’s comments came less than two weeks after attorneys general from Michigan and New Mexico, both Democrats, announced that they have referred the investigation into the GOP electors from their respective states to the Department of Justice.
Similar dual slates of electors were submitted to congress from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in mid-December 2020 – Joe Biden had been certified as the winner in each of those states prior to the documents being signed. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey certified the election in Arizona on Dec. 3 – about a week and a half prior to the states’ Republican electors signing and submitting the document sent to Congress.
According to media reports, the documents by Republican electors in New Mexico and Pennsylvania included language that clarified they were being sent in case it was determined that Donald Trump actually won their state. The documents from the other states don’t appear to have any such qualifier.
According to a video reading of the letter posted to Twitter by the Republican Party of Arizona in December 2020, the Trump electors from Arizona identified themselves as “being the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States from the State of Arizona.” All 11 of the Republican electors signed the document with Kelli and Michael Ward being joined by Jake Hoffman, Anthony T. Kern, James Lamon, Greg Safsten, Tyler Bower, Nancy Cottle, Loraine B. Pellegrino, Robert Montgomery, and Samuel I. Moorhead.
Kelli Ward has been the Arizona GOP Chair since 2019. Her political career kicked off in 2012 when she was elected to represent Lake Havasu City and District 5 in the State Senate where she served two terms. Ward also ran for U.S. Senate challenging long-time Republican incumbent John McCain in 2016 and running against Martha McSally for the Republican nomination in the 2018 Senate race. Michael Ward is an Air Force veteran and an emergency medicine physician.
Kelli Ward did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the DOJ investigation. In a video posted to the Republican Party of Arizona’s Youtube page on Dec. 15, 2020 – the day after the Republican electors in Arizona signed and sent their votes to Congress – Ward referred to the Republican electors as the “true electors for the presidency.”
“We believe we are the electors for the legally cast votes here in Arizona,” Ward said in the video.
Ward went on to describe what she called precedent for multiple slates of electors being submitted, pointing to the 1960 presidential election between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon.
Although Ward did not mention the state in the video, she was apparently referencing Hawaii where Nixon initially appeared to win the state by 141 votes and the Republican governor declared him the winner. But a judge granted a recount request from the Kennedy campaign which ultimately found Kennedy had won Hawaii by 115 votes. Both slates of electors from Hawaii were submitted to Congress in 1960, but the Democratic electors for Kennedy were the ones officially recognized after the recount – with then Vice President Nixon presiding over the proceeding in Congress.
Responding to a question by an Arizona Republic reporter on Jan. 12 about why he signed the document purporting to be an Arizona elector, State Rep. Hoffman (R-District 12) responded that in unprecedented times, unprecedented actions occur.
“There is no case law, there is no precedent that exists as to whether or not an election that is currently being litigated on in the courts, has due standing,” Hoffman said. “Which is why we felt it appropriate to provide Congress and the vice president dueling opinions.”
Earlier this week Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, told the Arizona Republic that the alternate slate of electors from Arizona is a “valid document” and said his understanding was this signing only asserted himself as one of Arizona’s official electors in case the results were decertified.
Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in early January that she believes the GOP electors from Michigan “clearly” committed forgery of a public record and election law forgery – with associated penalties of 14 years and 5 years in prison respectively. Nessel also alleged that the alternate slates of electors were part of a “coordinated effort” among Republicans in multiple states and “part of a much bigger conspiracy.”
In addition to the Department of Justice, the House Select Committee on January 6 has also taken an interest in the alternative electors supporting Trump. The committee has subpoenaed the chairperson and secretary from the Republican electors in all seven states that sent dueling documents to Congress. In Arizona, that was Chairperson Cottle and Secretary Pellegrino.
