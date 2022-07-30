All six candidates on the ballot for Lake Havasu City Council turned in their final campaign finance reports before the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday.
The pre-primary report includes records of all donations and spending by the campaign from July 1 to July 16. Incumbent Jim Dolan leapfrogged Morgan Braden as the candidate with the largest war chest during the reporting period. Dolan’s campaign has received a total of $10,132.34 in contributions throughout the campaign, edging out Braden who has received a total of $9,542.33 in contributions. Mark Curry’s campaign has had $6,400 in contributions through July 16, followed by Michele Lin’s campaign with a total of $3,780.35, David Diaz with $2,977.47, and Jeni Coke with $2,900.
Incumbent Mayor Cal Sheehy’s campaign has raised a total of $7,990.76 for his reelection efforts.
Dolan’s campaign received a total of $7,132.34 between July 1 and 16 – nearly all from Dolan himself. Dolan donated $1,882.34 to his campaign during that time, and lent another $5,000 to the campaign. Steven Greeley of Havasu also donated $250 to Dolan’s campaign.
Dolan also reported $2,882.34 in new spending during the reporting period including $1,578 with River City Newspaper (which owns Today’s News-Herald), $999 to the Mid-Month Shopper bringing the total up to $1,998 throughout the campaign, and $306.34 at Local Hot Spots.
Dolan has spent a total of $5,531.34 during the campaign, and still had $4,601 left on hand as of July 16.
Braden’s campaign reported $500 in new donations during the pre-primary reporting period – all of which he contributed himself.
Braden also reported $2,868.24 in new spending, all of it going to American Graphics for mailing.
Braden has now spent a total of $9,443.55 on his campaign, with $98.78 left on hand.
Curry’s campaign reported an additional $1,200 in contributions between July 1-16 – all of which he donated himself.
Curry reported spending $3,248.63 during that time, including $1,993.63 with River City Newspapers and $1,255 with Radio Central.
Curry has spent a total of $6,091.08 on his campaign, with $308.92 left on hand.
Lin’s campaign has been entirely self-funded, and she provided another $1,280.35 during the July reporting period.
Lin also reported another $1,280.35 in spending, all of it going to Murphy Broadcasting.
Lin’s campaign has spent a total of $3,603.27 throughout the campaign, and still had $177.08 left on hand as of July 16.
Diaz’ campaign reported no new donations between July 1 and 16, but his pre-primary report includes $889.51 in new spending. Diaz spent $699 with Foxx Media, and reported another $190.51 in spending on purchases totaling less than $250 in any one location. Diaz’ combined total of such purchases throughout the campaign is $1,515.43.
Coke received another $900 during the final reporting period before the election. Chad Hansen of Havasu donated $500, Linda Binder of Havasu donated $200, and Coke received a total of $200 in donations totaling $100 or less apiece.
Coke also reported $275 in new spending during the reporting period, all of it going to River City Newspapers.
Coke has spent a total of $874 during the campaign, and still has $2,026 left on hand.
Sheehy’s campaign reported another $1,355.76 in donations in the July report – all from Jeffrey Gilbert of Havasu.
Sheehy also reported $1,855.76 in new spending including $1,355.76 to Impact Design Studio and $500 to the Mid-Month Shopper – bringing the total spent with the shopper throughout the campaign up to $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.