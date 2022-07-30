Jim Dolan

Jim Dolan

All six candidates on the ballot for Lake Havasu City Council turned in their final campaign finance reports before the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday.

The pre-primary report includes records of all donations and spending by the campaign from July 1 to July 16. Incumbent Jim Dolan leapfrogged Morgan Braden as the candidate with the largest war chest during the reporting period. Dolan’s campaign has received a total of $10,132.34 in contributions throughout the campaign, edging out Braden who has received a total of $9,542.33 in contributions. Mark Curry’s campaign has had $6,400 in contributions through July 16, followed by Michele Lin’s campaign with a total of $3,780.35, David Diaz with $2,977.47, and Jeni Coke with $2,900.

