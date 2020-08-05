A Dolan Springs man accused of hit-and-run in an accident that killed two children last month is now facing new charges.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Brock A. Hill is now charged with three felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, one felony count of failure to report a fatal accident, aggravated assault and two counts of manslaughter.
Investigators say the accident occurred July 25, when Hill allegedly struck an off-highway vehicle with his pickup truck while driving in the area of Dolan Springs. The off-highway vehicle was carrying three passengers at the time of the collision – including Evelyn Arias, 13, of Dolan Springs and Jocelyn Escamilla, 13, of Las Vegas.
Arias and Escamilla died at the scene, the report said. The 19-year-old driver of the off-highway vehicle, who has not been named by investigators, is now in stable condition after she was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency treatment.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hill fled the scene after the accident. He was later located and taken into custody by Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies.
Investigators have yet to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor in the accident.
