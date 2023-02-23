An elderly Dolan Springs woman failed to appear for arraignment on animal cruelty charges at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center. Judge Doug Camacho issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Betty Fuschel when the 77-year-old defendant was a no-show for Thursday’s hearing.
Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss told the Judge that she has maintained communication with her client but did not know why she was not present. Weiss indicated that Fuschel has been dealing with transportation issues and possible homelessness.
