Lake Havasu City’s most troublesome blooms have started to pop back up around town this spring.
While most Havasu residents know not to mess with the purple flowers that pop up in yards throughout the city this time of year, visitors should be aware that the plant called “Scorpion Weed” packs quite an unpleasant punch for those who come in contact.
Lake Havasu City Master Gardener Sharon Gomez said the name refers to the curling flowerheads that somewhat resemble the flexed tail of a scorpion in striking position. Gomez said scorpion weed grows to about 16 inches tall and has violet-purple bell-shaped flowers in finely haired, terminal coils. It has divided leaves that are dark green and can be up to 8 inches long.
“Any contact with scorpion weed can produce a skin rash very similar to poison oak,” Gomez said in an email. “Be aware of walking through scorpion weed or of pets running through it. The plant fibers can be transferred to you by you clothing or pet’s fur. Be very careful not to touch the plant and then touch your eyes or mouth. A severe burning will occur in those regions and may require a doctor’s visit. Just like a bee’s sting, some people are more susceptible to scorpion weed and will have more violent reactions – so much so, a visit to the ER may be needed.”
If that isn’t enough motivation to get rid of any patches of scorpion weed that pop up in your yard, it’s worth noting that its removal is also required by city code in Havasu. The city’s nuisance code requires “nuisance plants” to be removed. It defines such plants as: “Poison oak, poison ivy, or any noxious or toxic weeds or uncultivated plants, whether growing or otherwise, weeds, tall grass, uncultivated shrubs or growth higher than 24 inches.”
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris said scorpion weed qualifies as a “noxious weed” and said the city’s code enforcement division receives lots of complaints about it each year during the spring. During the City Council’s annual planning session on Feb. 3 this year, the code enforcement division reported that it had received a total of 150 complaints about weeds in 2021 – making it the second most common violation reported behind only debris and junk in yards.
Morris said the vast majority of complaints about weeds pertain to scorpion weeds specifically.
Although residents are required to keep their yards scorpion weed free, the nature of the plant makes pulling it out of the ground by hand – even with gloves – a rather unattractive proposition.
Gomez said many residents and most commercial companies use a caustic weed kill to remove unwanted flowers and weeds in the yard, but she said unfortunately some of the ingredients in such sprays can cause problems with landscape plants in the yard as well.
“If you’re a home gardener doing your own eradication of weeds, a much better, organic mixture is 1-gallon white vinegar, 2 cups Epson salt, and ¼ cup dishwashing liquid (Dawn),” Gomez suggests. “Shake and mix thoroughly. For smaller jobs, a spray bottle filled with vinegar can be sprayed on newly emerging weeds and will work wonders to eliminate the unwanted weeds.”
But that’s not to say any desert plant with purple flowers should be targeted for eradication. Scorpion weed can be confused with Arizona lupine, which also produces a purple flower and blooms at about the same time of year.
“Lupine is a definite bonus to our landscapes, along the highways, and the desert floors,” Gomez said. “Lupine also flourishes now, the same time as scorpion weed. This annual has pale pink to purple blossoms, but the flowers are usually a slightly paler purple than scorpion weed. It blooms in erect spears above bright green, palmate divided leaves. Lupines are the more dependable wildflowers of the desert.”
Morris said anyone with questions about code enforcement issues, including nuisance plants, or anyone wishing to report a violation can contact the code enforcement division at 928-453-4149. Complaints can also be submitted online at lhcaz.gov/development-permitting/code-enforcement.
