A man and woman were found dead Tuesday night at a Kingman home, and officers are now seeking their killer in what has been ruled as a double-homicide.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Kingman address after receiving reports of a double homicide. The two victims, identified as a male and female, were found at the scene.
According to investigators, an unknown person was seen on video surveillance footage of the property at the time of the incident. The man is described as having dark hair and light skin, and is believed to be about 20 to 30 years old. He is believed to be between 5.5 feet to 6 feet tall, and about 150 to 170 pounds. The suspect appeared to have been wearing eyeglasses at the time of the incident.
The unidentified suspect is wanted for questioning in the case. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753, or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
