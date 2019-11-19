Arizona dove hunters will be able to double their wing-shooting pleasure when the state’s “second” season begins this Friday. Unlike the 15-day season that begins Sept. 1, the late season lasts 45 days and runs through Jan. 5, 2020. There still is a 15-bird daily bag limit, all of which must be mourning doves. The possession limit remains 45 mourning doves after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. As always, there is an unlimited daily bag and possession limit for the invasive Eurasian collared-dove.
Shooting hours are 30 minutes before legal sunrise until legal sunset.
