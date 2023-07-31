Lake Havasu City has another million dollars in the bank for the downtown catalyst project. 

As design work continues on catalyst project, slated for the area of Springberg-McAndrew Park on McCulloch Boulevard, the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board learned the city was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the National Park Service.

(1) comment

shutthe frontdoor

The "Downtown Catalyst" folly continues as good money follows the bad.

