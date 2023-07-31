Lake Havasu City has another million dollars in the bank for the downtown catalyst project.
As design work continues on catalyst project, slated for the area of Springberg-McAndrew Park on McCulloch Boulevard, the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board learned the city was recently awarded a $1 million grant from the National Park Service.
“The National Park Service has reviewed the grant we submitted through Arizona State Parks and Trails and has approved that grant submission, so we will also have those $ 1 million dollars as part of that project,” Director Mike Keane said.
Between the grant and the $1 million prize from the America’s Best Communities competition, the total funding available is two million dollars.
“We did spend about $185,000 for the design plans, so that’s out of those estimates that we received in January which were about $2.8 million, so we are getting really close to what the estimates would be,” Keane said.
Plans are still under review, and the current goal is to maximize the space, according to Keane.
Parks Chair Kyler Cox also sought to clarify confusion on the amount of space being utilized for the project.
“I think there are still some misnomers floating around with the actual usable space versus the amount of turf,” Cox said.
The usable space is not decreasing, only the amount of turf.
“We reduced the amount of turf ... to 60% of what is currently there,” Keane said. “That was more on a water conservation end, it is not the amount of usable space.”
After construction, it is projected that the catalyst will have about 90-95% of the usable space that is currently available.
Additionally, space will be created by making the area less hilly.
“We talked about that in the last meeting about decreasing the grade in that area, so that it’s a lot flatter, easier area to work on as far as any sort of vendors that would be there,” Keane said.
In addition to an update on the catalyst project, director Keane gave an update on the Island football field.
One of the upgrades is replacing or repairing the fence around the field and new bleachers.
“We have purchased new bleachers to go out there, so if you go out there now all of the bleachers are removed or they are being cut up we will have new bleachers there,” Keane said.
Other upgrades include adding shade structures over the bleachers and replacing the goalposts.
Cox said he visited the field recently.
“They again are really showing that they are a true partner with the city and you know they are investigating thousands of dollars into the field and the snack shack and the concession area,” Cox said. “They are doing a full remodel on the inside, we’re talking new drywall, all the way down to the studs, new electrical, redoing epoxy floors and really doing a lot of work down there.”
It is unclear when construction will finish, however, according to Keane, the goal is to complete the project before the first game of the season.
