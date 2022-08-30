Designs for Lake Havasu City’s downtown catalyst project are continuing to progress and go into greater detail, and Dig Studios hopes to have the full designs completed by this fall.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board last week the Havasu has recently received updated designs for the downtown catalyst project at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive that was first identified as a priority for the city during the Vision 2020 movement. Those efforts resulted in a second place finish in the America’s Best Communities Competition in 2017. Havasu’s runner-up finish earned $2 million in prize money, and the city set aside $1 million of that to pay for the catalyst project.

