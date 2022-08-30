Designs for Lake Havasu City’s downtown catalyst project are continuing to progress and go into greater detail, and Dig Studios hopes to have the full designs completed by this fall.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Kean told the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board last week the Havasu has recently received updated designs for the downtown catalyst project at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive that was first identified as a priority for the city during the Vision 2020 movement. Those efforts resulted in a second place finish in the America’s Best Communities Competition in 2017. Havasu’s runner-up finish earned $2 million in prize money, and the city set aside $1 million of that to pay for the catalyst project.
Havasu still has roughly $800,000 of that prize money left after hiring Dig Studios to complete the designs last fiscal year.
Kean told the board that the latest round of designs submitted by Dig Studios are known as 60% designs. They are the second of three design levels that will be completed before the designs are finalized. The first design level is 30% design, which Kean said shows broadly what the park will look like and where different elements of the design will be located. He said the 60% designs recently received do not include any major changes to the layout of the park, but rather dive into more of the technical details of the design.
“There are things like grading and what that grade is going to be, where electrical hook ups might come into play, where lighting will be located and how bright those lights would be,” Kean said. “The design itself is relatively the same, but there have been some modifications made for useability.”
The most noticeable change from the 30% designs to the 60% designs is that the bathrooms have been moved closer to McCulloch Boulevard. Kean said the decision to move the restrooms was based on feedback that the city received from nearby shop owners. He said the new location will also actually make it easier to hookup sewer and water to the restrooms.
“We won’t have to go quite as far because there is actually a hookup nearby,” Kean said.
Kean said city staff is still in the process of reviewing the 60% designs submitted by Dig Studio. He said once the city signs off on the 60% plans, Dig Studio will begin working on the 90% design documents. He said those designs will take another month or two to complete at that point.
Kean explained that the 90% designs will go into even greater detail, looking at options such as what types of materials will be used in various design elements and even what brands and products should be used in construction.
“That is where they will actually go as far as picking out materials, some of the brands of the lighting fixtures and the shade structure,” Kean said. “We will be able to then request a price estimate for this project – what all this is going to cost. That will give us a better understanding of where we are at and if we need to make some modifications for how that will all work.”
Once the final designs are completed, Kean said Dig Studios will present them to City Council to spell out what their vision entails, and how much it will cost. He said the plan is to present multiple options including the full buildout of the project in a single phase - with an estimate for how much that would cost - in addition to what the city could build in phase one with the $800,000 prize money from the ABC competition in a potential multi-phase project.
Kean said the Parks and Recreation Board will have an opportunity to make a recommendation to council before it makes a final decision.
Paying for the project
Boardmember Kyler Cox pointed out that there will likely be a difference between the City Council’s stated budget - the $800,000 remaining ABC prize money - and the cost estimates for the final designs. He said he can’t speak for the council, but said in their most recent discussions on the topic councilmembers haven’t seemed interested in increasing the budget for the downtown catalyst project at this time.
“I would assume we will have to potentially cut the cost in half to get to our dollar amount,” he said. “So where do we go from there? Would we have to pay Dig to change everything again, or is that all in our contract already?”
Kean explained that the construction documents are already part of Dig Studios contract with the city, and those construction documents won’t be finalized until the City Council gives its direction for what those documents should include.
“Council made them very aware during the presentation to them that the initial budget for this project was $1 million - $185,000 of it was the Dig Studio contract for design work,” Kean said. “So really we are down to about $800,000 for construction. They are aware of that. So they will make that phased approach very easy.”
Kean said he is also looking for potential grant funding that could help augment the project without the city paying out of its general fund.
“Once we get those 90% documents I will be able to submit some grant applications, and also work with the city manager and finance to see if this is an item to work into the budget for next year,” Kean said. “The timing of that should be about right as we start working on our budget in early 2023. Ultimately, council will let us know if those dollars will be allocated for this project, or if they want to see it phased out a little bit more.”
Kean said Arizona State Parks & Trails has some heritage fund grants that “would fit exactly with this type of project.” He also said the city would be open to potential sponsorships or partnerships with local service organizations to help fund construction.
Playing by park rules?
Kean said it is still not decided whether or not the area will conform with the operating hours of other city parks in town. He said the goal of the project on Main Street is a little bit different from your typical city park.
“One of the things that we have tried to steer away from is actually calling this a park, because I think it is a little bit more than that park,” Kean said. “It is that downtown gathering space. It is really trying to be an economic driver for the downtown and being that catalyst. There are some different pieces and elements that are there or could be there in the future. One example is the commercial element – that piece is still out there. We don’t really do a whole lot of commercial in our parks. So there is a little bit of a discrepancy there. “
While the city may be steering away from calling the project a park, Kean confirmed that the space will continue to be completely open to a variety of public uses.
“I want to see people out there using it,” Kean said. “It is amazing to me because right now anybody can go out there and use that space. I see a lot of people walk all the way around on the sidewalk as opposed to walking across. You are allowed to walk across it – it is a public space. You are allowed to have lunch there, you can star gaze, it is a public space that can be used.”
Boardmember Sherry Butler told Kean she appreciates his explanation for why the city is hesitant to call the downtown catalyst a park, but said she doubts the citizens will make that distinction.
“I’ve lived in Lake Havasu a long time – it’s going to be called a park,” Butler said. “To name it is a big deal. To name it something that gives an idea of where it is located, you could call it Main Street Park – as an example. It is going to be a park. There could be reasons why you aren’t going to name it a park, but it is a park.”
