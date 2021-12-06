About a dozen citizens were at the Aquatic Center on Monday to weigh in on early designs and give their thoughts about the Downtown Catalyst Project as the architects work out a plan for the layout of the planned new park at Querio Drive and McCulloch Boulevard.
Representatives from Dig Studios and Last Architects presented the work that has been done so far, which included several preliminary designs. The architects gave a similar presentation at the Parks and Recreation Board meeting in November where they presented four potential design themes, which had been trimmed down to three for Monday’s open house. Chad Attenbury with Dig Studios said they were able to react to some of the comments from the board meeting, but the presentation on Monday was very similar to the one last month.
“These are very early on in the process,” Attenbury said. “It isn’t three finished designs, it is three designs that communicate different elements that we are trying to promote, and different goals that we are trying to achieve.”
The designs presented were titled “Confluence,” “Facet,” and “Hub.” But Attenbury said each of the designs could factor into a final layout that looks significantly different than any of the plans presented on Monday.
“We have gotten a lot of positive comments about the way that the wash is incorporated in Confluence, and that there is sort of a natural edge along there,” he said. “We have also gotten a lot of comments about the way the space is divided and accessible in the Facet one, and from a theme standpoint we have gotten positive comments about the Hub. So the idea that those three things could start to morph is definitely possible.”
Lake Havasu City residents Gary and Lynn Griffin said they think the park will be a nice addition to the downtown area once it is finished. Gary Griffin said he likes aspects of all three of the designs, and is interested to see how it will be combined into a single plan. Overall, he said he preferred the Confluence design because it incorporated the most greenspace – about 21,000 square feet of grass. He said the grass would make it attractive, particularly for winter visitors who are more accustomed to grassy terrain.
“We live in a desert full of rocks, so the green space is nice,” he said.
The Griffins said they have been to the green space at Querio and McCulloch for several events that are held there, but Lynn Griffin said she thinks the park will serve as more of a daily gathering space for people once the designs are implemented. She said she could see herself coming to the park to take a walk, rather than just walking on city streets.
Attenbury said they wanted to hold the first two public meetings early on in the process so that the community’s thoughts and ideas can be incorporated in the more detailed plans that will be coming forward in a couple months.
“We didn’t want to be too far down the road before we heard this kind of feedback,” he said. “So we will have another chance for people to come back and see all this at the end of January. We want to make sure that we are able to report back, based on everything that we have heard, how these designs are accomplishing the goals.”
Attenbury said the next public meeting about the designs is expected to be held around the end of January. He said by then the consultants will have had a chance to go through all of the comments received, hold some meetings with Lake Havasu City’s project team, and will have started on unifying all of the input into a single design.
“We will bring this all together and have a plan that we are sort of proposing, and we will get the public input on that to develop our final preferred plan,” he said. “If the city approves that plan then we would carry it forward and see what elements of it are able to meet the budget and be designs.”
Attenbury said during the meeting that a major aspect of the planning process is going to be designing a park that will be scalable, making sure to leave space for future private development that was part of the original vision for the Downtown Catalyst Project without having to remove any of the improvements planned in phase one. He said ultimately the priority in the first phase will be to allow better access to the property, create special definition, put infrastructure in place that will make it easier to hold events, and to figure out the restroom situation.
Other parts of the design could then be completed as money comes available for improvements.
