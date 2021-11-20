The Downtown Catalyst Project will take center stage at Monday’s Parks and Recreation meeting as the advisory board is set to host the project’s landscape architect to talk about Lake Havasu City’s vision for the long planned catalyst.
It will be the first public meeting on the Downtown Catalyst since a split City Council voted 4-3 to hire the Denver-based Dig Studios at its meeting on Sept. 28. The contract with Dig Studios includes designs for grading, electrical work, drainage, cost estimating and landscaping on the 1.5 acre parcel at the corner of McCulloch Boulevard and Querio Drive that the city purchased for $1 million in 2017.
In addition to the designs, Dig Studios has been tasked with conducting public outreach to get feedback from the community and various stakeholders about what people would like to see in the park, and how they expect the park to be used.
“This is the initial step to start to gain public comment,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “We want to start with the Parks and Recreation Board. We have a lot of passionate and informed volunteers that sit on that board.”
All of the board’s meetings are open to the public, and citizens will have an opportunity to provide comments during the meeting as well.
“Anybody who wants to learn more about the project, or provide input, is always more than welcome to attend,” Knudson said.
The Downtown Catalyst Project got started as part of the Vision 2020 efforts four years earlier that grew out of town hall style events seeking community input. The project was eventually selected as the city’s highest priority Vision 2020 project and when Havasu was named the runner up in America’s Best Community contest in 2017 half of the city’s $2 million prize money was earmarked for the Downtown Catalyst.
Knudson said the city hopes to gather public comments from a wide range of stakeholders to update the city’s vision for the project as it is designed.
“We are going to be spending some time getting input and ideas from the Parks and Recreation Board, the merchants in the downtown, the residents, the business community, and all interested parties,” he said.
The city has indicated that the $1 million prize money is currently serving as the city’s budget for the park.
The design phase of the Downtown Catalyst Project is expected to take a total of 12 month, wrapping up in September 2022.
