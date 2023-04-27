Dig Studios is back at work on the Downtown Catalyst project, wrapping up the final designs after getting the go-ahead from the Lake Havasu City Council to move forward with the full scope of the plans last month.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board heard a brief update on the project on Monday after the board and the council both voted in support of directing Dig Studios to finish the full plans and associated construction and bid documents on March 27 and 28 – respectively. Keane told the council that Dig Studios is working to finalize all of those documents now, and they are hoping to have them completed by May or June.
“Once they finish those documents and we review them, we will send it out to bid and get the final numbers of what that will cost,” Keane told the board. “At that time we will make a presentation to council and they will decide how to proceed with that.”
Keane said bids are typically left open for 60 to 90 days.
Construction is expected to break ground next fiscal year, but Havasu’s budget for the work is still up in the air. Last month Dig Studios estimated that the full buildout of the plans would cost $2.7 million. Lake Havasu City already has about $815,000 left from the America’s Best Communities prize money that has been earmarked for this project since Havasu’s runner up finish in 2017. Havasu has also applied for a $1 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and received preliminary approval from the Arizona State Parks & Trails, but are still waiting for final approval from the National Park Service. That would leave about $900,000 left for the city to pay from its general fund, if the council decides to proceed with the full buildout of the park.
Councilmember David Lane, who serves as the liaison to the Parks Board, told the board on Monday that the council’s vote last week was to move forward with the documents associated with the full designs, but the council will still need to decide how much money to make available for the project through its budgeting process – which will be finalized in June.
Keane said whatever construction is completed next year, the city plans to work with event promoters who use that space, and the construction company that wins the bid, to come up with a construction timeline that will have the least impact on events held on that property.
Keane also took the opportunity to clear up a misconception about the designs that seems to have cropped up since the City Council meeting on March 28.
Keane, Lane and several board members said they have heard from citizens and event promotors who are concerned that the designs will shrink the usable space to 60% of the 1.5 acre lot. Keane said the 60% number came up when talking specifically about the amount of turf in the plans. He said the amount of grass on the lot will be about 60% of what it is now, so the city won’t be using as much water.
“That does not mean that the amount of event space is reduced to 60% of what is currently there,” Keane said.
Keane showed the board a 3D rendering of the catalyst designs, and pointed out that there are lots of non-grassy areas that event organizers will be able to make use of - including paved walkways around and cutting through the grass, and an aggregate base surface along the edges of the property.
Keane said there will be some significant grading that will reduce the space a little. As an example, he pointed out a retaining wall that is planned to be installed behind the band shelter on the east side of the property along the Pima Wash.
“There is some grade separation, but there are ways that a promoter can put different amenities in their event around the space,” Keane said. “It definitely doesn’t reduce the useable space to 60%. I would say it is probably closer to 85% or 90% of the space that we currently have.”
