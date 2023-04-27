Downtown Catalyst 3d rendering

This rendering shows a birds’ eye view of the proposed park from the southeast corner of the lot where Pima Wash meets McCulloch Boulevard. Querio Drive is shown along the top of the image, with McCulloch Boulevard on the left hand side.

 Rendering by Dig Studios

Dig Studios is back at work on the Downtown Catalyst project, wrapping up the final designs after getting the go-ahead from the Lake Havasu City Council to move forward with the full scope of the plans last month.

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board heard a brief update on the project on Monday after the board and the council both voted in support of directing Dig Studios to finish the full plans and associated construction and bid documents on March 27 and 28 – respectively. Keane told the council that Dig Studios is working to finalize all of those documents now, and they are hoping to have them completed by May or June.

