Lake Havasu City’s grant application that would help pay for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst Project at McCulloch and Querio has cleared its first major hurdle.

The Arizona State Parks and Trails Board of Directors has approved the city’s grant application that requests $1 million through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for construction of the park on Main Street. Dig Studios has been working to design the space for about a year, and is scheduled to make its final presentation to council at its next meeting – which will include the first publicly available cost estimates for the project.

