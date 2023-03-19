Lake Havasu City’s grant application that would help pay for the long-planned Downtown Catalyst Project at McCulloch and Querio has cleared its first major hurdle.
The Arizona State Parks and Trails Board of Directors has approved the city’s grant application that requests $1 million through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to help pay for construction of the park on Main Street. Dig Studios has been working to design the space for about a year, and is scheduled to make its final presentation to council at its next meeting – which will include the first publicly available cost estimates for the project.
“The next step is for the grant to be approved by the National Parks Service,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “We are still waiting on that, but from state parks’ standpoint it is looking good. They were very positive about our application and they are continuing to move it through the process.”
Kozlowski said the process also includes a review by the Arizona State Historical Preservation office, as well as a tribal review.
“We don’t have a clear indication from National Parks about when or if our grant will be approved by them, but we are very hopeful,” Kozlowski said. “What we are hearing from state parks is that this grant is moving in the right direction.”
If approved, the $1 million grant would more than double the amount of money the Downtown Catalyst currently has available for construction. The project was selected as the top priority for Vision 2020 back in 2016, which culminated in a second place finish for Havasu in America’s Best Communities contest in 2017. Havasu received $2 million in prize money from the contest, and half of that was set aside specifically for the Downtown Catalyst.
Havasu used the first of that $1 million in prize money to hire Dig Studio to design the park for about $200,000. That leaves the city with roughly $800,000 currently earmarked for construction, which could kick off as early as next fiscal year. If the Land and Water Conservation grant is awarded, Havasu would have $1.8 million available for construction.
The City Council would also have the option of budgeting additional money for the Downtown Catalyst project, if it chooses.
