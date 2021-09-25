Lake Havasu City is poised to start designs on a community project that first started taking shape as part of the Vision 2020 movement back in 2016-17.
The City Council will hold a public hearing during its meeting on Tuesday to discuss a professional services agreement with Dig Studio, Inc. for designs for the Downtown Catalyst Project on the city’s property at Querio Dr. and McCulloch Blvd. The contract would pay the landscape architecture firm, headquartered in Denver, a total of $185,423 for base services including landscape architecture designs ($67,468), civil and structural engineering ($51,705), architectural design ($34,575), electrical engineering ($17,372), geotechnical engineering ($8,400) and cost estimating ($5,400).
The professional services agreement also includes optional services Dig Studio could provide totaling $64,190. Those optional services include $23,830 for structural designs for a custom bridge over an adjacent wash, $17,080 for a green room/elevated stage, $10,020 to design a performance/event canopy, $5,880 for a more accurate 90% design cost estimate, $5,380 for “additional site investigation,” and $2,000 for structural inspections.
If all additional services are requested by the city, Dig Studio would be paid nearly $250,000 for the designs.
The Downtown Catalyst Project was identified as the top priority of Vision 2020, which ultimately lead to a second place finish for the city in the America’s Best Communities contest in 2017. As the runner up, Havasu was awarded a total of $2 million in prize money with half being set aside for the Downtown Catalyst. The rest was split between a project for a co-location center for small businesses and for a water research facility.
Plans for the co-location center, now known as Nomadic, are taking shape across the Pima Wash from the Downtown Catalyst project. The potential bridge would connect the catalyst project with Nomadic and the city’s Pima Wash Parking Lot, which is planned to become the headquarters for Havasu’s new transportation system.
Originally the Downtown Catalyst project was envisioned as a private-public partnership including both commercial development and a public gathering space on Main Street. Shortly after the contest in 2017, Lake Havasu City purchased Springberg McAndrew Park, located in the heart of Main Street, for $1.05 million while the Partnership for Economic Development has been holding onto the prize money until the project is ready to start construction.
Over the past four years the PED and city have been attempting to find the right private partner to move the project forward. But early in 2021, with no private investors yet identified, the city decided to start moving forward with the public portion of the project – while being mindful to leave the door open for future private development, if it materializes, as originally planned.
Havasu put out a request for qualifications to start the process of hiring an architect for these designs in early February.
