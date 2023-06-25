In the midst of summer break, Lake Havasu City teachers are getting a head start on gathering school supplies.
As part of a yearly tradition, downtown establishment Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange has implemented its donation program for local teachers. Owner Denise Griess, who gained ownership of the store back in 2022, says the program was already established before her and her husband purchased the store.
The program operates on a donation basis where community members and other business owners can make purchases of items for teachers. The purchases made by individuals are all tax-deductible, Griess says. Teachers can select up to 10 school-related items to add to their wish list, which are then funded through the community donors.
Last year, Griess supported 78 teachers after she became the store’s new owner. As of mid-June, 89 teachers have created a wish list of items for their classrooms, Griess adds.
“Those items are organized and ready for the community to come shop,” Griess said. “It takes a tremendous amount of work and organization, but we are all doing great keeping it up.”
When teachers arrive to pick up their items, staff from the bookstore photograph each teacher and share the images with their online audience. Griess says she had noticed a “tremendous response” from the teachers who have participated so far.
Donated items have ranged in style from books and games to hands-on learning tools, Griess says.
“We have had 38 adoptions already. Teachers are ecstatic to get the call and hear that they have been adopted,” Griess explained. “They are so grateful for the increase in variety of items for the kids.”
Our Shabby Shack and Book Exchange is located at 2029 McCulloch Blvd N. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
