Looming clouds did not stop fans from meeting a Hollywood star.
Downtown Lake Havasu City enjoyed a visit from veteran actor Clint Howard and his wife Kat Howard. As part of an in-store signing at Flashback Toys & Collectibles, visitors to the store were greeted by the pair.
Store owner Matt Ferree has held store signings since 2018, and finds the events to be uncommon for Havasu. His signing on Saturday gave residents a chance to meet the notable actor in person.
“The best thing about hosting these signings is being able to see some of my regular, more introverted customers light up when they get to share stories with our guests about how their work has touched or affected them in one way or another,” Ferree said.
Saturday welcomed fans young and old who shared personal experiences with the actor and his wife. Photos taken with Clint Howard garnered smiles from those in attendance.
One fan created a video message for students at Lake Havasu High School. Algebra 3 teacher Tim Murphy stood next to Clint Howard while his wife recorded a live video of the pair addressing the students.
“It’s surreal. I kept seeing it on social media and I’m like, ‘I have to make sure I get down there for that,” Murphy said of the signing. “It was totally worth the wait.”
The signings offered by Ferree differ from common outdoor recreational events, and create unique opportunities for residents, he says.
