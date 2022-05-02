Plans to build assisted living units on Swanson Avenue have been revamped. Developers are now hoping to bring multi-family housing without any age restriction to the area.
The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request to amend the Mixed Use Uptown McCulloch District/Planned Development on the 1.56 acres at 2160, 2170, and 2180 Swanson Avenue to allow for multi-family residential uses. Desert Land Group is making the request on behalf of property owner Havachoice Microhospital Development.
The planned development was originally approved in 2016 and identifies those lots for assisted living units, memory care units, a restaurant, healthcare and medical offices. The first phase of the planned development has already been constructed as The Views at Lake Havasu. The letter of intent for the project, written by Desert Land Group CFO Luke Still, says the restaurant and healthcare component were ultimately included in the first phase of the development as part of The Views.
Still said the main effect of the requested amendment would be removing the age component to the original housing plans.
“The purpose and intent of the amendment to the PD is allowing for a higher density multi-family product (greater than 20 units per acre) that would accommodate a mix of potential tenants; including retirees, ASU students from the adjoining campus, and other local citizens that would prefer to live in the uptown/downtown district of Lake Havasu City,” Still wrote.
According to the site plan submitted along with the request, the proposed multi-family housing would consist of 66 residential units in four, two story buildings with a density of 42 units per acre. It is expected to include 54 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units, along with 78 total parking spaces.
The city staff report states that the Mixed Use-Uptown Main Street District allows multi-family dwellings – but those dwellings cannot be located on the ground floor, and at least 25% of the gross floor area of the structure must be occupied by non-residential uses. The development requires a waiver of both of those standards as part of the planned development amendment.
City staff is recommending approval of the requested amendment. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the request during a public hearing at its meeting on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The commission will vote to recommend either approval or denial of the request, and that recommendation will be forwarded to the City Council to make a final decision on the planned development amendment at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.