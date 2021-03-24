Federal legislation that has aided the victims of radiation from Cold War nuclear testing is expected to expire next year. For some Mohave County residents, that aid is still needed — and others say it hasn’t been enough.
Arizona legislators and Mohave County stakeholders testified before Congress this week in a renewed push for compensation from the U.S. government as a diminishing number of Americans continue to suffer the effects of nuclear fallout from use of the Nevada Testing Grounds throughout the Cold War.
In 1951, the U.S. Government tested hundreds of atmospheric nuclear weapons in the Nevada Desert, 250 miles north of Lake Havasu City. About 100 of those tests took place aboveground, with Southwestern residents watching the spectacle from a distance, according to U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton. Those residents, and many more who may not have even been close enough to see the blasts, have since become known as “downwinders.”
“For far too long, residents across northwestern Arizona have been forgotten and victimized by the federal government,” Stanton testified. “Today’s hearing is the first time in more than two decades that many Arizonans, known as downwinders, have even had the opportunity to be heard in the House.”
Such legislation has remained ongoing since 1979, but has constantly evolved as the list of possible victims of American nuclear testing broadened over several decades. The original Radiation Exposure Compensation Act of 1979 attempted to reimburse victims of nuclear exposure due to atomic military testing in Nevada during the Cold War. The Act included counties in Utah and Nevada. The legislation was revised in 1990, adding Wyoming uranium miners to possible recipients of federal compensation under the law, with Northern Arizona residents later added as possible beneficiaries. Southern Mohave County residents are not yet recognized under the legislation.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop testified before Congress on Wednesday. According to Bishop, members of her family have died due to the lingering effects of radioactive fallout in Mohave County.
“Over and over, my parents were told the testing was safe, as our family stood on the front porch and watched in horror as the sky was filled with dust,” Bishop testified. “At the time, we were encouraged to celebrate the advances of our government in finding methods to protect U.S. citizens. We were blind to the fact that radioactive fallout would kill and sicken numerous members of our family.”
As some victims of nuclear fallout continue to suffer long-term health effects, many have already died from cancer caused by radiation exposure. Lawmakers and downwinder advocacy groups have for years attempted to expand a payout program for the victims, with benefits from the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act planned to expire next year.
For many Mohave County victims, time is running out.
Edward Patillo, 83, was once the president of a nonprofit organization known as the Downwinders of Mohave County, Arizona. Now, Patillo is one of the last surviving members. Patillo was born in Kingman in 1938, and has lived and worked in the region throughout his life.
“I was diagnosed with cancer 24 years ago,” Patillo said. “Since then I’ve had operation, I’ve needed radiation treatments … afterward, I was diagnosed again with cancer again in 2014. Before I got cancer, my sister got sick. She was a member of the downwinders groups, and she got me involved. My sister died in 2007 from cancer, as well.”
Patillo says he is trying to maintain awareness of the issue, for himself and the surviving victims of nuclear radiation in Mohave County.
“I try not to let things bother me that I can’t control,” Patillo said. “Mohave got a terrible outcome in the original RECA legislation – in the first draft, they left Mohave County out entirely, and we got three times the exposure of Coconino and Yavapai Counties, both of which were listed in the legislation.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
