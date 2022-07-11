Education was the topic at Monday’s Congressional roundtable.
Congressman Paul Gosar held a discussion about education at the London Bridge Resort convention center. Nearly 50 people came to hear Gosar, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci and local school leaders discuss the recent developments to education—both at the state and federal levels.
However, one common theme emerged throughout a discussion that touched on topics like school curriculum and abolishment of the Department of Education: everyone is happier when there is more local control over education.
“This is an opportunity that the legislature has given us not to stop being involved but to get started,” Gosar said.
School Vouchers
One of the big educational developments that has happened in Arizona is the major expansion to the school voucher system. The expansion, which Governor Ducey signed into law on July 7, made every K-12 student eligible for the ESA program which would allow them to use the roughly $7,000 of state funding at the school of their choice.
Borrelli spoke about how in his view those who opposed the expansion, such as the Arizona Educators Association, do so because they want government controlled schools weighed down by bureaucracy.
“Their loyalty is toward government schools and maintaining a hold so that is all top heavy administration and nothing gets filtered down to the student,” Borrelli said.
Biasiucci spoke about how the rhetoric pitting public and private schools against each needs to stop because ultimately everyone involved is trying to do what is best for the students.
“We need to figure out how we make everyone work together and do what is best for the children,” Biasiucci said.
Two private school leaders were present at the roundtable, Jeremiah Cota, founder of San Carlos Micro Schools, and Fatima Mu, principal at Our Lady of the Lake. Cota spoke about how in 2018 the ESA program was able to offer parents in his community an alternative school choice other than the two low performing public schools.
“Parents wanted options, parents wanted choice and that is exactly why we started our school,” Cota said. “…when we have a community that is presenting no option—their only option is an F rated school and an F rated school—ESA is a safety valve.”
Mu also expressed her excitement about the voucher program now being available for families who work hard to send the child to a private school, but also stressed they weren’t in competition with public schools but rather working hand in hand with them.
School Safety
After the horrific school shooting in Udale, another topic at the roundtable was that of campussafety.
The roundtable panel discussed security measures like armed guards, single entrances/exits and cameras, but Biasiucci also spoke about preparing teachers not just for what to do during an active shooter situation but how to treat those who have been shot.
“We need to train them all to understand this what you do, this is how you do it and these are the steps that you take, these are the life saving measures,” Biasiucci said. “That should be taught at every school—every teacher.”
There was also some discussion about why these shootings continue to happen with Borreli suggesting it could be a moral decay in society.
“Our moral fabric is completely unraveling,” Borrelli said
Gosar finished the school safety discussion by saying that the justice system has become too lenient.
“We got to get back to the letter of the law,” Gosar said. “If you do the crime, then you do the time—it’s that simple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.