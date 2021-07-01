More than 60 Lake Havasu City children are now fully vaccinated thanks to the efforts of the Havasu Community Health Foundation.
On Wednesday in the Acoma Executive Plaza, the Foundation held their second vaccination event of June where Havasu youth 12 and older could receive either their second or first doses of the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine.
Foundation executive director Linda Seaver says overall the community feedback to the two events has been promising.
“It has been positive,” Seaver said. “We were concerned because there was some social media backlash when the flyers first went out but now it’s positive.”
According to numbers from the Mohave County Public Health Department there are 13,137 children ages 12 to 18 across the county. As of June 14 only 306 individuals in that age group have received both shots of the vaccine and 389 have received one shot.
Cypress Shane is one 15 year old Havasu resident who received her second dose of the vaccine yesterday. According to Cypress’s Mom, Shane did not require any encouragement to get the vaccine and was actually asking to get it.
“It was totally her decision,” Ms. Shane said.
Cypress says that she did not experience many side effects after her first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, just a sore arm. Like many kids her age Cypress said distanced learning was the most challenging part of the past year for her.
“It was difficult with school mostly because we weren’t able to do the in person learning,” Cypress said. “Other than that it wasn’t that hard. I mean I got to spend more time with my family.”
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services 140,778 doses of the covid vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson) have been administered in Mohave County. 80,013 of Mohave residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66,822 have received both doses.
This gives Mohave County a vaccine rate of 36.9 percent placing Mohave 10 out 15 counties.
According to a report released on June 30 by the County Health Department, Mohave county recorded 76 new cases of covid and one death since Monday. 31 of those new cases come from the Lake Havasu City area.
