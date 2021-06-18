Officers from the Lake Havasu Police Department were called to a hotel on McCulloch Boulevard after a brawl involving 30 people took place.
According to the police report, when officers arrived at the hotel on May 29 at 5:36 p.m. they made contact with a security guard who pointed out two male subjects involved in the altercation. Police say that the men told them that a group of people in the pool were splashing water into their drinks.
After talking with a few more witnesses in the pool area the report says that the officers went to the security office to review surveillance footage of the incident. Police say they observed 20 to 30 people in the pool and that there appeared to be a verbal altercation. Then Hayden Rosene swam across the pool and appeared to shove a man. This caused several more people to rush in and began shoving each other.
The report says that victim Rosene pushed exited the pool but Rosene followed him and pushed him again outside the pool. Again this led to more people rushing in and shoving each other.
According to the report police arrested Rosene for reengaging the victim after he had exited the pool. Rosene was transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct.
