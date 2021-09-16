The Lake Havasu City community has lost a long time doctor and friend.
Dr. Thomas J Powers of Powers Family Practice died suddenly Wednesday employees at his front office were able to confirm. He was 65.
Powers was a family practitioner since 1989, according to his website. He first earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Adams State University and then went on to earn his doctorate of medicine from St. George University of Medicine. Powers would do his residency training at the University of Wisconsin and in his third year became the chief resident.
Powers has been a long-time resident of Lake Havasu City and has served a range of patients from children to seniors. One of his patients was Juli Ehr who had been seeing Dr. Powers since 2001.
Ehr remembers Powers not only as a good doctor but as a genuinely personable man.
“He knows everything,” Ehr said. “He is very thorough, he remembers from the prior visit…He was very caring and he made sure that every test was done. I can’t even tell you how wonderful this man was.”
Ehr says that Powers’s whole staff was just as kind and dedicated to their work as he was.
“The girls at the front desk are amazing,” Ehr said. “When they would schedule appointments you were sitting there waiting forever. It was like a well-oiled machine in that office.”
Powers is survived by his wife and three daughters.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Power's Family. He was a caring Doctor with a gentle soul, rest in peace my friend.
