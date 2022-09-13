The Lake Havasu City Council had a lengthy conversation with Go Lake Havasu during the council meeting on Tuesday, during which a group of citizens raised objections about plans for a drag queen show listing on the tourism promoter’s website that will allow kids under the age of 18 to attend.
After diving into the specifics of Havasu’s contract with the visitors bureau, the City Council ultimately asked staff to prepare an amendment to the contract with Go Lake Havasu that specifically lays out that, in the event Go Lake Havasu dissolves as an organization, any assets the visitor’s bureau holds would revert back to the city.
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terance Concannon told the council that it is already the organization’s intention to return all assets back to the city in the event its services are no longer needed. Concannon said that is already written into Go Lake Havasu City’s by-laws. Councilmember Michele Lin said she would feel better if that were included in the contract with the city, noting that the by-laws can be changed by the board at any time. Concannon said he doesn’t anticipate the Go Lake Havasu board objecting to the amendment to the contract and the council agreed by consensus to direct staff to move forward with the amendment.
Although the contract amendment was the most tangible action taken during the meeting, the presentation and discussion elicited a wide-ranging discussion that lasted about two and a half hours. The council discussed the specifics of the contract, and what Go Lake Havasu provides for the $1.7 million given to it by the city every year.
Concannon explained each of the requirements in the contract, and how the organization is meeting them. The main service Go Lake Havasu provides the city is tourism promotion and marketing for the city, but the contract also stipulates that it operate and staff the visitors center, submit quarterly reports to the city, collaborate with the city manager on events and promotions, maintain a tourism-focused website, and seek grant funds to help augment the money provided by the city.
In addition to discussion specifics about the contract, many citizens attended the meeting and spoke in opposition to the Arizona Pride Tours’ plans to host a drag queen show in Havasu in February. Several of the speakers during the public comment period said that they only concern is that children under the age of 18 will be allowed to attend the show with an adult, and clarified that they are not against adults choosing to attend the show. For the most part, the speakers were asking that the event be removed from Go Lake Havasu’s website and request that the council come up with an ordinance that would bar children from attending drag shows in the future.
Lin asked Concannon if he would be willing to remove the event from the calendar, or at least to remove the line in the posting saying the event is “family friendly.” Concannon said he would field comfortable making that decision himself, saying he would feel more comfortable if that decision were made by Go Lake Havasu’s board.
He said he doesn’t believe that any event has ever been taken off of the website before, or altered in that way, and he said because it could set a precedent he isn’t comfortable making that call on his own.
Mayor Cal Sheehy clarified that the golakehavasu.com doesn’t use the term, “family friendly” in the posting but instead says, “all ages welcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.