Enjoying a drink and conversation

Lake Havasu City Convention and Visitors Bureau President Terence

Concannon (left) enjoys a drink and conversation with CVB Tourism

Marketer Jason Castellucci Tuesday at Barley Bros. Brewery.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu City Council had a lengthy conversation with Go Lake Havasu during the council meeting on Tuesday, during which a group of citizens raised objections about plans for a drag queen show listing on the tourism promoter’s website that will allow kids under the age of 18 to attend.

After diving into the specifics of Havasu’s contract with the visitors bureau, the City Council ultimately asked staff to prepare an amendment to the contract with Go Lake Havasu that specifically lays out that, in the event Go Lake Havasu dissolves as an organization, any assets the visitor’s bureau holds would revert back to the city.

