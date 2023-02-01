It is almost time for Lake Havasu residents to sashay away to the London Bridge Resort.

This Saturday the Arizona Pride Tour is coming back to Lake Havasu City for the second year. Promoters of the show say they hope to “produce yet another magical night of entertainment for the LGBTQIA+ community and its supporters.” According to one of the event’s organizers, Chris Hall, this year’s show is bringing “high energy” acts from some of “Arizona’s best entertainers”.

