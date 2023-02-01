It is almost time for Lake Havasu residents to sashay away to the London Bridge Resort.
This Saturday the Arizona Pride Tour is coming back to Lake Havasu City for the second year. Promoters of the show say they hope to “produce yet another magical night of entertainment for the LGBTQIA+ community and its supporters.” According to one of the event’s organizers, Chris Hall, this year’s show is bringing “high energy” acts from some of “Arizona’s best entertainers”.
The pride show will feature six professional drag artists, Hall says, as well as two performers from the Havasu community.
“All the entertainers have been asked to bring some of their best drag given the large audience attending,” Hall said.
In the past the AZ Pride Tour was a nonprofit show that donated the proceeds raised to organizations such as the Girl Scout of America, but this year Hall says the show will be a for-profit venture.
This means instead of volunteering, the show’s performers and staff are being paid and as result Hall says people will notice an increase in the show’s quality.
“For those that attended last year they are going to see a big change in the quality of entertainment,” Hall said.
Nationally drag shows have become a polarizing issue. According to a GLAAD (A LGBTQ media advocacy organization) report in 2022, there were 141 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events in states such as Texas, North Carolina and California.
The controversy came to Lake Havasu City when a group of citizens started protesting the AZ Pride Tour show due to concerns the performance could negatively affect Havasu’s youth. Children under 18 have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend the show, Hall says.
The protests came to a head when resident Karen VanderJagt appeared on a national radio program to talk about the drag show which reportedly led to city officials receiving death threats.
Hall says AZ Pride Tour has been in communication with the Lake Havasu City Police Department and resort staff about security.
“All of those things have been worked out and are continuing to be worked out,” Hall said.
Saturday’s event will have “heightened security” Hall says including metal detectors and a bag check. Hall also says plans have been made with police about how to handle any possible protests. Hall says he encourages attendees to arrive early to allow time to get through security.
While not all of the press for the Havasu show has been good, Hall says all the controversy seems to have helped with selling out the show.
“Last year I went out to Havasu six or seven times to promote the show and ensure its success,” Hall said. “This year I went back in June and I haven’t been back since.”
With 336 tickets sold, Hall says it is clear there is a want in the community for these types of performances.
“I opened the show (last year) and said ‘for a city that doesn’t want us as’ I looked out to a sold out ‘it’s pretty obvious that is not necessarily true’,” Hall said.
Hall says in addition to the performance, there will be food trucks serving refreshments at the show as well as a booth for free HIV/AIDS testing.
The Arizona Pride Tour show kicks off at 7 p.m. this Feb. 4 at the London Bridge Resort.
