Mohave County has seen some of the fastest rising rents in the nation since the start of the covid pandemic, according to a report by a company that provides financial services to real estate investors with rental properties.
Stessa, which is owned by the real estate transaction platform Roofstock, released a report earlier this month that compares current median rental prices in all 385 of the metropolitan statistical areas within the United States, to pre-pandemic median rents in 2019.
Stessa found that Arizona has seen the fourth fastest rise in rents by percentage as a state with a 20.4% increase in its median rent between 2019 and 2022.
The Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA, which includes all of Mohave County, saw the largest percentage increase of any metro area in Arizona and the 20th largest increase of any metro in the nation with the median rent currently 23.8% higher than it was in 2019.
Stessa’s analysis used data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual 50% Rent Estimates, and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
According to the report, rents in the U.S. have seen a steady increase of 3% to 5% annually since 2015.
Stessa says those annual increases actually fell to less than 1% in 2020 and early 2021 during the economic uncertainty in the early days of the pandemic, and due to rental assistance programs and eviction moratoriums meant to stabilize the market. But rents have been skyrocketing over the past year, up 17% nationally from February 2021 to February 2022, according to the report.
Stessa points to supply and demand in the real estate market as one of the main causes of increasing rental prices, citing Freddie Mac’s estimate of a housing supply deficit of 3.8 million units in the United States. The report argues that the underbuilt supply of homes has caused real estate prices to steadily climb since 2009, which in turn has pushed more people who would be purchasing homes into the rental market.
A 2022 report by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University says that the rental unit vacancy rate dropped to 5.8% nationally in 2021, which is the lowest since the mid-1980s.
States
Stessa’s report notes that many of the largest increases in rent have come in western states and cities, while the south has generally experienced the least growth in rental prices.
Nevada has seen the largest increase with a 26% rise in median rent since before the pandemic, followed by Idaho (24.1%), Utah (22.2%), Arizona, and Oregon (19.9%) rounding out the top five.
“These states have experienced high population growth in recent years, bolstered in part by workers leaving higher-cost states like California and Washington in search of more affordable markets – but who have increased costs in their new locations in the process,” the report says. “A similar pattern is apparent at the local level. The metros that have seen the fastest increases in rental costs are ‘second-tier cities’ like Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City that have been booming with incoming residents seeking more affordable locations.”
Arizona’s median rent jumped from $1,186 in 2019 to $1,428 in 2022, according to the report.
Stessa’s report found Alaska is the only state that has seen its median rent decline since the start of the pandemic, dropping 3% since 2019. North Dakota (1.2% increase), Delaware (1.7%), Vermont (3.2%) and Wyoming (3.6%) saw the smallest rent increases in the country.
Havasu leads all metros in Arizona
Stessa’s analysis uses the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area, which has borders that encompass all of Mohave County. The county’s 23.8% increase in median rent between 2019 and 2022 is the 11th highest among small metros (population between 100,000 and 350,000) in the country, and the 20th largest increase of all 385 official metro areas in America – regardless of size.
The report states that the median rent in the Lake Havasu City-Kingman MSA has jumped by $227 per month from $955 prior to the pandemic in 2019 to $1,182 in 2022.
Arizona has a total of eight MSAs, with six of those metro areas making the top 100 in Stessa’s report. Following Lake Havasu City-Kingman, the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler MSA came in at number 28 with a 22.3% increase from 2019 to 2022. Flagstaff and Yuma had identical increases of 19.8% during that time, putting them at No. 50 and No. 51 on the list respectively. Show Low’s median rent increase of 16.3% put it at No. 76 and Prescott came in at No. 80 with a 16.1% increase.
Arizona’s other two metro areas were significantly further down the list. Tucson’s 10.5% median rent increase put it at No. 174 of 385 metros nationally while Sierra Vista-Douglas’ increase of 7% put it No. 263 on the list.
Breaking down Mohave County
According to the 50% Rent Estimates, released annually by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, median rents in Mohave County are the highest that they have been in at least 20 years –after a particularly rapid increase since 2019.
During that time, the median zero bedroom unit has increased $119 (20.27%) to $706 per month. Median rents for one bedroom units increased $162 (24.92%) to $812, two bedroom units have increased $307 (37.48%) to $1,126, the median three bedroom unit has jumped by $263 (22.27%) to $1,444, and the median four bedroom unit is up $343 (26.67%) to $1,629.
Based on 50% Rent Estimate reports over the past 20 years, Mohave County’s pre-pandemic rents peaked in 2005 for one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with median rents of $773, $907, $1,234, and $1,550 respectively. Median rents in the county subsequently cratered to their lowest rates over the past 20 years in 2006 – dropping by between 26% and 39% compared to 2005, depending on the size of the unit.
After the steep drop in 2006, median rental units of all sizes bounced back over the next five years to reach a secondary peak in 2011 before slowly drifting down then back up between 2012 and 2018.
According to the 50% Rent Estimates, Mohave County’s median rents for one, two, three, and four bedroom homes finally eclipsed the peak prices from 2005 in 2020, and the median price in all those categories has continued to shoot up in both 2021 and 2022.
Lake Havasu City leads Mohave County
Stressa’s report and the annual 50% Rent Estimates from Housing and Urban Development both use metropolitan statistical areas that look at Mohave County as a whole. But the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Communities Survey provides a little more localized data.
Although the survey is released each year, it incorporates data from the previous five years. So pre-pandemic and post-pandemic rental rates are still mixed together in the latest report making it difficult to distinguish how rates are changing year-to-year. But the survey does illustrate how rents within Mohave County compare to one another.
According to the 2020 American Communities Survey, which uses data from 2016 to 2020, Havasu’s median gross rent is the highest in the county at $943 (+/- $43). Kingman’s median gross rent is $883, according to the 2020 survey, and Bullhead City is at $825. The survey reports Mohave County’s median gross rent overall is $839.
The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors provided Today’s News-Herald with current rental ranges within Havasu, specifically, based on self-reported price ranges from a total of eight property management agencies in town.
The ranges from the association skew a little bit higher than the 2022 50% estimates from HUD for Mohave County as a whole – which tracks with American Communities Survey results showing Havasu’s median gross rent about 12.40% higher than the county’s median rent.
The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors says agencies reported rents for a two-bedroom duplex in Havasu currently range from $900 to $1,845 while a two bedroom single family home rents for between $1,000 and $1,800. A three-bedroom home rents for between $650 and $3,000, although Patti Mentch with the association noted that the majority of three-room units are between $1,500 and $2,300. The association said four bedroom homes in Havasu are currently renting for between $1,400 and $3,000.
The association also reported that one and two bedroom apartments are renting for between $500 and $1,450, while condos are renting for $995 to $1,750.
Mentch also noted that the eight property management agencies who responded represent about a third of all the agencies in the city.
