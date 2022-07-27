Fairgrounds

Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined to hire a consultant to consider options for new fairgrounds. The county intends to handle the review among staff members.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Mohave County Fairgrounds isn’t going to be moving anytime soon, despite plans laid earlier this year. But renovation efforts have been underway at the county’s existing fairgrounds in Kingman since earlier this year, and the old facility may still have potential as a tourists and the county alike.

Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach is scheduled next week to deliver a presentation on the county’s value as a tourist destination, and how the county’s existing fairgrounds may help draw in more visitors within the next several years.

