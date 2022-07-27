The Mohave County Fairgrounds isn’t going to be moving anytime soon, despite plans laid earlier this year. But renovation efforts have been underway at the county’s existing fairgrounds in Kingman since earlier this year, and the old facility may still have potential as a tourists and the county alike.
Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach is scheduled next week to deliver a presentation on the county’s value as a tourist destination, and how the county’s existing fairgrounds may help draw in more visitors within the next several years.
“Being rural, Mohave County is primarily a destination by vehicle,” Ursenbach said this week. “It draws people to our beautiful Lake Havasu and Colorado River, the special nostalgic draw of Route 66 and the entertainment mecca of Laughlin across the river from Bullhead City … The county is always working with our local communities to improve and expand tourism. It’s a never-ending upward endeavor and we’re constantly working at it.”
And the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman is another possible venue that could draw visitors to the county, and improve tourism - if the county can make it work.
The fairgrounds was managed since 1987 by the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association. But after years of complaints of dilapidated facilities and possible mismanagement, operation of the facility was returned to the county’s purview in January.
The slow climb to the top
Plans have been in motion since earlier this year to update and repair the fairgrounds facilities in Kingman, under the Mohave County Parks Division. But according to county records, the fairgrounds is expected to operate at a loss this year, and may not become a revenue-positive facility until at least 2025.
According to the county’s preliminary 2022-23 budget, the county is expected to spend $846,000 on the facilities through 2023. Revenue for the fairgrounds this year is expected to be about $146,500 from entry fees, campground fees, alcohol sales and donations from Mohave County fairgrounds.
The expense coincides with statements made in October by Mohave County Parks officials, who said the facility would need $500,000 in improvements to buildings at the fairgrounds after years of deterioration. Over the next two years, Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman said in October that total repairs and renovations could cost the county $1.7 million through the end of 2023.
Last month, a fairgrounds AdHoc committee reported the existing fairgrounds did not meet the county’s current or future needs.
But for now, the existing fairgrounds may be the county’s only option. Although $2.5 million was initially set aside in next year’s budget for a new possible location for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, that funding was ultimately eliminated due to what Mohave County supervisors described as rising costs and possible economic uncertainty in the next fiscal year.
When renovations to the existing fairgrounds are complete, parks officials believed this year that the venue could present an attractive option not only for the county fair, but also equestrian, exposition, festival and sporting events. An exposition center may be added, Zimmerman said last year, that could offer a location for future workshops, conferences and special events in Mohave County.
According to Ursenbach, improvements to the venue’s marketability will be a slow - but possibly rewarding process for the county.
“We will continually work to improve the venue and develop it further with new and exciting attractions,” Ursenbach said this week. “It will take time, but we have a talented and capable staff of engaged partners … it’s all teamwork. We all work together. As the fairgrounds grows, economic development will be alongside in promoting all of its accomplishments.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hear a report from Ursenbach on the matter at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
