Flying wasn’t Marina Lindbergh’s first career choice in life, but the Lake Havasu City resident couldn’t imagine spending the rest of her life going into an office that wasn’t the open sky.
Lindbergh is currently in her junior year at Embry-Riddle’s Prescott campus where she is studying Aeronautical Science. After she finishes with school Lindbergh hopes to cut her teeth as a brush pilot, one of the most difficult professions for pilots in the field.
“It really test your skills,” Lindbergh said. “It keeps flying romantic.”
Born in California but raised in Havasu since she was 12, Lindbergh originally started her professional life in the medical field as a nurse.
“When I was 15, my sister and I were both with my grandfather when he passed away in the ICU,” Lindbergh said. “I think it was really inspiring to see the doctors and nurses care so much around the clock.”
Both Lindbergh and her sister would go onto be nurses after that experience in their young lives. By 17 Lindbergh had received her CNA license, and a few months after graduating high school she was working in hospitals.
However what started as a fulfilling career slowly started taking its toll on Lindbergh. She said she was eating less, dropping weight without realizing it and returning home from every shift “completely drained.”
“People in that field of work really need to have a good work home life balance,” Lindbergh said. “I had a hard time leaving work at work.”
Knowing that she had to make a serious change, Lindbergh went through about all the things that make her happy.
“My family comes from the same line as Charles Lindbergh so I grew up with a lot of cool stories about flight like that,” Lindbergh said. “My dad was also a helicopter crew chief in the marine corps.”
What sealed the deal for Lindbergh was the experience of flying from Lake Havasu City to San Diego for a flight and aviation expo.
“Within 15 minutes of arriving I had won a raffle and was flying in another plane,” Lindbergh said. “I knew right then that this was what I wanted to do. It is going to be hard and difficult but this is what I want.”
If anyone has the determination to make it in that field, Lindbergh’s instructors believe she is the one to do it.
“She (Lindbergh) truly is one of the hardest-working students I’ve ever had, and she has achieved so much at such a young age,” Embry-Riddle instructor Kristen Gibson said. “Women make up only 5 percent of pilots in the commercial aviation industry, and I am confident that Marina will succeed with her aviation goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.