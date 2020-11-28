The Arizona Department of Public Safety released the names of the suspects arrested Nov. 26 near Bouse following a series of shooting incidents north of Parker on State Route 95. They have also released details of the circumstances that led a trooper-involved shooting at the time of the arrest.
The suspects were injured when they rolled their vehicle near Milepost 31 on State Route 72. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at DPS troopers, and they fired at him. In a press release, the DPS said the suspects and their vehicle matched the descriptions of suspects and a vehicle used in several shooting incidents in Henderson, Nev. some hours before the incidents in La Paz County.
In Henderson, one person was killed and four others were injured.
The first suspect is Shawn McDonnell, 30. He sustained serious but non-lethal gunshot injuries. Christopher McDonnell, 28, suffered injuries from the rollover accident. Kayleigh Lewis, 25, was treated for injuries at La Paz Regional Hospital. She was released from the hospital and booked into the La Paz County Jail.
The suspects were allegedly involved in a series of drive-by shootings on State Route 95 north of Parker, according to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Bill Risen said the shootings began shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, on SR 95 near River Island Market and continued to Osborne Wash. Risen told the Pioneer no one was hit by the shots that were fired, but some people were injured by flying debris.
In their press release, the DPS said a trooper was headed eastbound on SR 72 when he observed a vehicle that matched the description Nevada authorities had sent to the DPS regarding the suspects and vehicle involved in a homicide in Henderson.
As the trooper closed in on the vehicle, it went off the roadway and rolled. A DPS sergeant arrived on the scene just after the rollover occurred. When the DPS troopers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the troopers. They fired on and hit the suspect, later identified as Shawn McDonnell.
The DPS said troopers found several handguns at the scene and inside the vehicle.
In the incidents in Nevada, the Las Vegas Review-Journal said Henderson police were called at 12:54 a.m. Nov. 26 to a convenience store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. They received several calls at the same time from several individuals alleging they had been shot at.
One person, a 22-year-old man, was killed. Four others were shot but survived.
Las Vegas television station KNTV reported on their website the suspects in the Henderson shootings were described as white male with a beard in his 20s or 30s, and a white woman in her 20s. They were both described as having paint or tattoos on their faces.
Henderson Police issued a statement stating the shootings appeared random and there was no apparent motive.
The trooper-involved shooting is being investigated by DPS detectives with assistance from the DPS Mohave County Criminal Targeting Unit. The La Paz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents on SR 95.
